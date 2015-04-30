There's A New Scherff In Town

**

There's a new "Sherff" in town.

In an exclusive interview with Larry Michael, Voice of the Redskins, newly drafted offensive lineman Brandon Scherff discussed his excitement to be a part of the Washington Redskins.

"I'm very excited," he said. "I just can't describe how excited I am right now. It's a dream come true and I'm just excited to be a Redskin."

Well versed in the rich tradition of the burgundy and gold's offensive line, the 6-5, 319-pound Scherff certainly knows his Redskins history. He's a self-described "mauler" -- the playing style of the famous "Hogs" of the 1980's and early 90's.

"Just big physical guys wanting to move people against their will," he said when asked about the Hogs. "Just get the job done."

Throughout the interview, Scherff touched on many subjects. From Coach Callahan to his own personal expectations, the newest Redskin also talked about his brief stint as a starting quarterback in high school.

Above all else, he's just excited to show up, work and get after it as a member of the Washington Redskins.

