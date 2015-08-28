This Is What Terrance Knighton Is Listening To

"Sparks Fly," Taylor Swift

"Yep, I have Taylor Swift on my iPod. She's a very good artist. Look, I'm a big fan of music — the whole art form of it — and Taylor Swift is as good as there is out there."

Knighton is defensive right from the start here. I guess football players don't like to usually admit they enjoy listening to a country-turned-pop star singer.

But Swift might be the most popular singer on the planet right now, so give Knighton credit for admitting that he's been a longtime fan and not just jumping on the "1989" bandwagon.

"Trap Queen," Fetty Wap

"Fetty Wap is out here breaking all types of records. As a guy who plays a sport driven by stats, I can appreciate that."

The Royals baseball team has adopted this song as their team's anthem, just a hint at the track's poularity. Though Knighton never really says why he likes it, it's definitely a contender for song of the summer. No need to further elaborate on its greatness.

There's a few other songs Knighton chose for his playlist, but this is enough to give you a taste of his musical palette.

