Throwback Thursday: First NFL Game A Unique Moment For Joe Jacoby

"I look back on that and think I never went to see a professional football game," Jacoby said. "I look back on it and see all these people, all the fans. I was used to playing in front of small crowds in college, and now I'm in front of 55,000 screaming RFK Redskins fans. I was in awe. I was looking around the stadium. I remember walking out and going, `Wow, I'm playing in the National Football League.'"

Jacoby played his college ball at Louisville. He said the Cardinals' stadium was never filled to capacity and averaged 12,000 to 15,000 people in attendance. He topped that by far at RFK, which was small by NFL standards but was always filled to the max.

"Then, the year after my rookie season we go to the Super Bowl and play in front of more than 100,000 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena," he said. "So I go from 12 to 15 to more than 100,000 playing in some pretty prestigious places."

Jacoby was a long shot to even make the Redskins in 1981, no less start in the season-opener. Signed as a free agent out of Louisville, he was initially mistaken by Redskins first-year coach Joe Gibbs as a defensive lineman. But the 6-7, 300-pounder impressed in training camp in his customary spot on the offensive line and entered the Dallas game as the starting left tackle.