Redskins fans know the legend that is cornerback Darrell Green. His bust in the Pro Football Hall of Fame offers a quick reminder.

That being said, it's not every day you get to see practice video from one of these elite athletes. Until now.

In the video below, catch Green mic'd up during a Redskins training camp practice, huffing and puffing, providing direction for younger defensive backs and complimenting wide receivers that manage to get the best of him on routes.