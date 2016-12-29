News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Throwback Thursday: Mark Moseley Kicks His Way Into The Record Books

Dec 29, 2016 at 12:00 AM
tbt-week-17-2016-660-350.jpg

Kicking a field goal in the NFL is a hard task. It's even harder when there is snow coming down.

But on Dec. 19, 1982, the poor weather conditions didn't stop Mark Moseley from knocking through his then-record 21st-straight field goal through the uprights as time expired to give the Redskins a 15-14 victory over the New York Giants.

As a result of the kick, the 1982 Most Valuable Player -- Moseley remains the only kicker to win AP's MVP award -- would earn a playoff berth.

The Redskins playoff run ended with their first ever Super Bowl victory, as they defeated the Miami Dolphins 27-17.

Advertising