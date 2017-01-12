News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Throwback Thursday: Redskins Roll Over Lions To Earn Super Bowl Appearance

Jan 12, 2017 at 12:00 AM
*SUBWAY® restaurants, Redskins.com looks back at the Redskins' 41-10 victory in an NFC Championship Game matchup 25 years ago today.

The Lions were simply no match on Jan. 12, 1992,

On that day in the NFC Championship Game, the powerful Redskins blew past the Lions by a final of 41-10 to earn a trip to the Super Bowl.

The Redskins kicked off the season with 11 straight wins and finished the regular season with a 14-2 record behind the league's top offense (485 total points) and the league's second-rated defense.

After yet another victory over the Atlanta Falcons 24-7 in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, the Redskins took on Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 12, 1992, at RFK Stadium.

The Redskins lead the first quarter 10-0 after a Gerald Riggs two-yard touchdown run and a Chip Lohmiller 20-yard field goal.

Early in the second quarter, the Lions attempted to respond with an 18-yard score. But by halftime, the Redskins prevailed 17-10 after Gerald Riggs scored from three yards out halfway through the second quarter.

Pro Football Hall of Famers Art Monk and Darrell Green scored a touchdown each in the 4th quarter thus annihilating the Lions 41-10 and victoriously closing out the Redskins' fourth Super Bowl appearance during the Joe Gibbs dynasty.

