Throwback Thursday: Remembering The 1981 Draft Class

University of Pittsburgh tackle Mark May (first round) grew into a key role as one-fifth of the great "Hogs" offensive line that dominated the 1980s. Going back to Pittsburgh for their third-round pick, the Redskins selected future Hall of Fame guard Russ Grimm, who was a key contributor on three Super Bowl championship teams.

Together, May and Grimm helped pave the way for John Riggins to bruise opposing defenses.

Defensive end Dexter Manley (fifth round) out of Oklahoma was one of the best pass-rushers of his time.

He helped guide the Redskins to two Super Bowl championships and finished as the franchise's career sacks leader with 97.5. From 1983-86, he averaged 14.5 sacks per season; in the 1986 season alone, he logged a franchise-high 18.5 sacks.

Sixth-round pick Larry Kubin was a backup and special teams player for the Redskins from 1982-84, while eighth-round South Carolina State wideout Charlie Brown's blazing speed allowed him to have an immediate impact on the Redskins' offense.

In the ninth round, the Redskins brought in guard Darryl Grant out of Rice. He went on to play in 141 games for the Redskins from 1981-90, finishing with 27 sacks and two interceptions.