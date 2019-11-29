Top 10 Quotes: Redskins-Panthers Practice Week 

With the team's practice prep for the Carolina Panthers complete, here's a list of the best quotes of the week, as compiled by Redskins.com, presented by GEICO:
1. I*nterim head coach Bill Callahan on the meaning of the absence of outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan:*
"[LB Ryan Kerrigan] will be out, unfortunately, for Sunday's game. I can't even begin to express how much he's meant to this organization, what he's contributed, what he means to his teammates, the type of pro that he is day-in and day-out. He's a constant pro, just watching him around the facility, in the meeting room, on the field, there's no better example of what a pro should be in the NFL than Ryan Kerrigan."
2. I*nterim head coach Bill Callahan on the challenges the Panthers' defense poses:*
"Carolina's defense presents an enormous challenge for us. When you take a look at the quality of players, the scheme and the production that they've had in recent weeks, it's pretty impressive. I believe they're second in the league in sacks. Their ability to put constant pressure on the quarterback is a huge challenge for us."
3. W*ide Receiver Terry McLaurin on the Redskins young nucleus:*
"We have a young nucleus of guys on this team, and I feel like we're all hungry just to earn a role, earn a spot on this organization, this team and provide in any way that we can. We try to follow the old guys' lead as leaders and we try to just make plays when they arise."
4. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. on his relationship with tackle Morgan Moses:
"[T] Morgan [Moses] is like my big brother. He's been hands on with me as far as helping me with things on and off the field. The moment we got to share at the end [of the game] was just us working hard together, talking about all the things we had talked about, things we've been through, conversations about halftime and conversations about me how I can help and things like that."
5. I*nterim head coach Bill Callahan on the development of guard Ereck Flowers:*
"It's a huge success in a lot of ways, just making the transition from a tackle to a guard. It's always a difficult move because of the quickness aspect and the suddenness you got to confront on the snap-to-snap basis, you're not playing in space as much, you're more in line, in tight quarters and a little bit more difficult in that regard. I applaud him for his effort, what he's done, he's continuing to work hard.
6. Offensive Coordinator Kevin O'Connell on his conversations with Dwayne Haskins postgame:
"From a football standpoint, I was just so proud of him for what he was able to do late in that game and really go and be a big reason why we won the football game. Obviously, like we said, we'd like to finish with touchdowns right there and that was for Monday to go back and watch the tape and say, 'Ah man, this throw here or that throw there.' And he was the first one to say it. Sunday and right after the game when those drives ended, it was more about just being proud of him and so happy for him because I know how hard he's working and watching it transfer over onto the field on a Sunday to help his team win."
7. Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin on the development of quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr:
"He's showing some great signs of he's getting better. He's commanding the huddle a lot better, and he's making some plays. Obviously he's going to want some back, but that swagger, that confidence, I feel like people were starting to feel that that last drive."
8. Wide Receiver Steven Sims Jr. on where he's made the biggest strides as a kick returner:
"I guess just trusting it. When I do see the lane, not slowing down and just going full speed. I just think that's something I've been focusing on the most the last few weeks.
9. Interim head coach Bill Callahan on the development of outside linebacker Montez Sweat:
"I thought his game last week against Detroit, we saw flashes of burst, we saw his athleticism come into play. I saw his effort start to pick up and gradually improve. As a rookie, I think he's gone through the flow of learning and trying to get familiarized and also taking all the thinking out of his flow. I think it's starting to come together for him."
10. Special Teams Coordinator Nate Kaczor on his first impressions of Steven Sims Jr.:
"The same things you see now: his explosiveness, vision, very good balance for not a big player. He has a very sturdy lower body, so he's able to run through arm tackles most of the time. That has not changed."