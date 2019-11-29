Top 10 Quotes: Redskins-Panthers Practice Week 

4. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. on his relationship with tackle Morgan Moses:

"[T] Morgan [Moses] is like my big brother. He's been hands on with me as far as helping me with things on and off the field. The moment we got to share at the end [of the game] was just us working hard together, talking about all the things we had talked about, things we've been through, conversations about halftime and conversations about me how I can help and things like that."

5. I*nterim head coach Bill Callahan on the development of guard Ereck Flowers:*

"It's a huge success in a lot of ways, just making the transition from a tackle to a guard. It's always a difficult move because of the quickness aspect and the suddenness you got to confront on the snap-to-snap basis, you're not playing in space as much, you're more in line, in tight quarters and a little bit more difficult in that regard. I applaud him for his effort, what he's done, he's continuing to work hard.

6. Offensive Coordinator Kevin O'Connell on his conversations with Dwayne Haskins postgame: