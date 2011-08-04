Torain Sidelined 7-10 Days With Hand Injury





Injuries continue to plague running back Ryan Torain.

Torain underwent surgery on his fractured left hand and could be sidelined 7-10 days, head coach Mike Shanahan said on Thursday.

Torain suffered the injury during Wednesday's training camp practice when he was tackled on a running play.

Torain had entered training camp with a legitimate shot at earning the Redskins' starting job – if he could stay healthy.

Last year, Torain's first in Washington, he missed four games with a lingering hamstring injury. He still led the Redskins with 742 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

In Denver in 2008-09, Torain missed significant time due to a torn knee ligament and an elbow injury.

With Torain sidelined, it's expected that running back reps will be shared by newly acquired Tim Hightower, second-year back Keiland Williams, third-year back James Davis and rookies Roy Helu, Evan Royster and Shaun Draughn.

Hightower, acquired by the Redskins last Sunday in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals, is expected to compete for the Redskins' starting job in training camp and preseason.

Meantime, wide receiver Malcolm Kelly sat out the latter part of practice with a sore foot.