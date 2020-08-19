Training Camp Daily 8/19: Guard Wes Martin Benefits From Facing Top-Notch Competition

QUICK HITS

Geron Christian Sr. has gotten the coaches' attention: Working next to Martin is Geron Christian Sr., who has been the starting left tackle since padded practices began. A third-round pick in 2018, Christian was seen as a developmental prospect who could become a quality starter after a few NFL seasons. The coaching staff hopes he can put it all together in 2020.

"The biggest thing with Geron more so than anything else is that he's an athletic football player," Rivera said. "He moves very well. He's a smart, young man who's picked things up very nicely. He just hasn't had a chance to play a lot of football, so we're really interested in watching him, especially if he's going to play and participate and do some of the things he's done. He's done some really good things. He's caught our eye. He's caught our attention."

Alex Smith's end goal is to play at the highest level: Washington activated Alex Smith off the Physically Unable to Perform list Sunday, and he has participated in 7-on-7 drills for the past two days. Smith has not shied away from his ultimate goal of performing at the highest level, but he's not getting ahead of himself.

"I think over the course of this rehab process, for me I've done the best when I've really focused on the steps and the next step and not really dwelling on something too far down the line," Smith said. "For me the next step is to certainly try to continue thriving in the opportunities I'm given, but obviously getting into a team scenario, getting in on 11-on-11 and seeing if I can play."

Terry McLaurin's fantasy football potential: Terry McLaurin is clearly Washington's No. 1 receiver, and he's one of the top 15 wideouts in the NFL for 2020, according to Pro Football Focus. That gives him immense fantasy value, which ESPN fantasy sports analyst Matthew Berry elaborated on in his annual Love/Hate column.