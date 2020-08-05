Training Camp Daily 8/5: Brandon Scherff Wants To Finish His Career In Washington

QUICK HITS

Scherff aims to take better care of his body: When Scherff was a rookie, he would arrive at 7:30 a.m. and eat breakfast before an 8 o'clock meeting. Now, entering his sixth NFL season, he'll sometimes show up at 6 a.m. for a 9 o'clock workout. "I'm just trying to take care of my body a little bit better trying to follow the example of Ryan Kerrigan and older guys," Scherff said. "This is year 10 for [Kerrigan], so just trying to pick up things that he does to help his body to get through the process."

Kendall Fuller lauds DBs Coach Chris Harris: Fuller loves the passion and energy Harris coaches with, even during Zoom meetings when it's easy to become more laid back. It also helps that Harris is a former player, Fuller said, because he knows what his players are seeing and feeling at all times. "He's been getting us right, teaching us the ins and outs of the system and just being that energy spark for us right now," Fuller said of Harris, who played in the NFL from 2005-12. "We're going to have to take that energy spark over for him once we are able to get back on the field."