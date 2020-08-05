News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Training Camp Daily 8/5: Brandon Scherff Wants To Finish His Career In Washington

Aug 05, 2020 at 05:00 PM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

THE LATEST

Brandon Scherff does not have a long-term contract yet, but the Pro Bowl guard has made it clear that he wants to remain with the team that drafted him in 2015. He echoed that same message to the local media Wednesday.

"I'm just glad I get to play another year here," Scherff said via Zoom. "I said my end goal is to end up as a [Washington Football] player my whole career, and I'm one more year closer to that. I'm just excited for this year."

The Washington Football team placed its franchise tag on Scherff in March, giving the two sides more time to iron out a new contract. That moves makes sense considering that Ron Rivera has repeatedly said he does not want to agree to a contract extension without coaching the player first.

But as Rivera has gotten to know Scherff more, he said he's felt more comfortable about making that sort of commitment.

"Now we get the chance to watch him workout, he's been darn good, he really has. He's been as good as advertised," Rivera said. "One of the things that we talk about is who these guys are, and as we've gotten to know Brandon, as I've gotten to know him, I've been impressed so far."

QUICK HITS

Scherff aims to take better care of his body: When Scherff was a rookie, he would arrive at 7:30 a.m. and eat breakfast before an 8 o'clock meeting. Now, entering his sixth NFL season, he'll sometimes show up at 6 a.m. for a 9 o'clock workout. "I'm just trying to take care of my body a little bit better trying to follow the example of Ryan Kerrigan and older guys," Scherff said. "This is year 10 for [Kerrigan], so just trying to pick up things that he does to help his body to get through the process."

Kendall Fuller lauds DBs Coach Chris Harris: Fuller loves the passion and energy Harris coaches with, even during Zoom meetings when it's easy to become more laid back. It also helps that Harris is a former player, Fuller said, because he knows what his players are seeing and feeling at all times. "He's been getting us right, teaching us the ins and outs of the system and just being that energy spark for us right now," Fuller said of Harris, who played in the NFL from 2005-12. "We're going to have to take that energy spark over for him once we are able to get back on the field."

ESPN projects Adrian Peterson to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer: On Wednesday, ESPN's Bill Barnwell predicted future Hall of Famers for every team. Peterson, who currently ranks fifth on the league's all-time rushing list, was one of 11 locks to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame, joining Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees, among others. "With three rushing titles, a 2,000-yard season and an MVP award in his trophy room, Peterson will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer," Barnwell wrote.

