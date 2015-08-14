Trent Williams Donates To His High School For EKG Tests

On Thursday, his mother, Veronica, presented a $25,000 dollar check, funded by the left tackle, to Longview High School, where Williams attended as a kid, in order for every athlete to receive free EKG heart screenings.

"This is home," [Veronica Williams told the Tyler Morning Telegraph](http://www.tylerpaper.com/TP-News Local/222897/trent-williams-gives-back-for-longview-hearts). "Trent loves giving back to the community here. He's a Lobo. He's going to die a Lobo. When it's involving children, that's his first love."