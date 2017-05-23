News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Trent Williams Helped 'Elevate' Morgan Moses' Game

May 23, 2017 at 06:15 AM
170523_morgan_moses_615_255.jpg

What better way for Redskins right tackle Morgan Moses to ascend to where he is in the NFL right now than by learning from arguably the best left tackle in the game in perennial Pro Bowler Trent Williams?

Moses recently joined NFL Network's Good Morning Football, and talked about his relationship with Williams, and where it's taken him as he heads into his fourth year with Washington.

"I've been blessed to be able to learn from Trent Williams, who's the best in the business every day since I've been here," Moses said. "It's definitely elevated my game to the next level."

Besides learning from Williams, Moses has been guided along the way by assistant head coach/offensive line coach Bill Callahan, who's one of the most highly regarded coaches in the NFL.

"He's [Callahan] the offensive line guru," Moses said. "He knows everything. We tease him because he has a McDonalds drive thru menu when we come to practice of what we're gonna do. It's been great for the last couple years to have him, because I've learned so much and grown as a player."

As much as Moses has grown in his time in Washington, he's had a chance to solidify the right side of the Redskins offensive line along with right guard Brandon Scherff, who's also rising amongst the ranks of the truly great offensive linemen in the league.

"We have a great camaraderie with each other," Moses said. "We tease each other all the time. I tell Scherff, 'Man you tried to come in here and take my job,' but its competition and it is what it is. I was able to go to Miami to Bommarito [Performance Systems], and work hard to get in the best shape of my life, so when I came back from camp I was ready to battle."

Now that the team is in the midst of OTAs [Organized Team Activities], Moses will have even more chances to battle it out with his teammates, and get better as the regular season gets closer and closer.

Moses is excited about what's to come with the Redskins, for the simple fact that he sees an immense level of talent on the roster.

"We had a lot of moves," Moses said. "Bringing [wide receiver] Terrelle Pryor in, he's a freak athlete. I remember watching that guy at Ohio State play quarterback, and just to see him have that transition to wide receiver, and doing so well for himself, he's a big-bodied frame. And then Captain Kirk [Cousins], speaks for himself. He's a great leader, he slings the ball all over the field, and he makes right decisions. So having those guys on our offense, it's a great deal for us."

