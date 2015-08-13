Trey Williams Ready To See Former College Teammate Johnny Manziel

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.

NFL fields routinely serve as grounds for college reunions, and that will be the case tonight for former Texas A&M Aggies Trey Williams and Johnny Manziel.

Williams, of course, is a running back for the Redskins while Manziel is entering his second season with the Browns after being a first-round pick last year.

Both helped Texas A&M put up some big offensive numbers in recent years, as Williams rushed for more than 1,300 yards and 18 touchdowns while Manziel totaled 93 touchdowns in just two seasons.

Williams said Manziel, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2012, is a unique player to say the least and looks forward to recalling old stories once again.

"Johnny's a good dude. Johnny has his own swag," Williams said. "He's got a different swag than everybody else. He got a little Thor walk, you know. He's on top, and that's him. But for the most part, a great player and a great guy and I can't wait to see him."

