Tuesday Training Camp Practice Notes

Aug 07, 2012 at 10:22 AM
Today was the first Redskins training camp practice not open to the public, as players focused on the first preseason game against Buffalo, now just 48 hours away.

Players wore full upper-body pads for the seventh time in camp, but practice was less physical than it has been in recent days.

Running back Tim Hightower suited up for today's practice, but continued to be relegated to the sidelines.

Offensive guard Chris Chester was limited to the stationary bike on the sidelines.

Receiver Anthony Armstrong practiced for a second consecutive day in a non-contact gold jersey, showing greater comfort with his sore shoulder.

After practice, head coach Mike Shanahan ruled out Armstrong and Hightower, classifying Chester's odds of playing as "a long shot."

For those that did practice, it was another afternoon of team drills related to game situations and down-and-distances.  The drives ended if the offense got a first down or the defense got a stop.

On the first drive, quarterback Robert Griffin III got a big first down with recevier Santana Moss grabbing a pass inside the 5-yard line.

On the next drive, Rex Grossman failed to convert until third down, when he found receiver Brandon Banks in double coverage down the sidelines.  Banks hauled the pass in inside the 10-yard line, and twirled his way past Brandyn Thompson and Reed Doughty to the end zone.

The Redskins' kickers continued the competition heading into Thursday's game, with Neil Rackers matching Graham Gano boot for boot until he missed wide left from 48 yards.

Gano was perfect on the day, and is listed at the top of the team's depth chart going into Thursday.

The offensive play of the day happened late in practice, when tight end Niles Paul was being held over the middle on an intermediate route.  Quarterback Rex Grossman fired the ball to his free side, and Paul caught the ball with one hand, trapping it against his side.

The defensive play of the game happened on the very next play--a near identical situation--where linebacker Brian Orakpo trapped an interception against his hip and ran back for a practice-ending return.

There will not be a practice tomorrow, as the players will go through a walk-through in the morning before getting on the team charter plane bound for Buffalo.

