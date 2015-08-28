VIDEO: Lunch Time In The Locker Room

RELATED LINKS:
So the Redskins got some orders of Popeyes chicken after they finished their walkthroughs on Friday. Safety Trenton Robinson was there to capture the good times being had by all after another day of work.
But let's pause and just try to examine briefly what is happening in this video. It's not very long, but there's a lot going on.
First, Ty Long is going in for the kill.
Second, Alfred Morris isn't sure if he should eat or dance, so he ends up doing both.
Third, Duke Ihenacho and David Amerson are really jamming to whatever music is playing (Trenton had the video on mute). What is Amerson doing with his arms?
Fourth, Trent Williams is not very impressed with Robinson as a videographer, but appears to be comfortable riding on one of those hover boards the team has come to embrace as their primary mode of transportation.
Fifth, seriously what dance move is David Amerson doing?
And that concludes today's locker room observations.
