VIDEO: Perry Riley Jr. Mixes Up Offseason Workouts

Perhaps this may remind you of your childhood days playing Whac-A-Mole, but don't let Washington Redskins linebacker Perry Riley Jr.'s workout session fool you.
With running backs being so nimble these days, all defensive players but especially middle linebackers need to make sure they can move laterally as quickly as possible.
As you'll see above, Riley Jr. moves side-to-side tapping on whatever light comes on. Sometimes they're in sequence, but other times they're just completely random.
Riley Jr. isn't the only Redskin working with Trainer Gorres, as defensive lineman Kedric Golston has also been spotted on his Instagram account.
Tomorrow marks the return of football, at least in an organized form, as Phase 1 of offseason workouts begin.
We'll have more on that on Redskins.com.
