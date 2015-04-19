VIDEO: Perry Riley Jr. Mixes Up Offseason Workouts

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to “like” the Redskins’ Official Facebook page.

Perhaps this may remind you of your childhood days playing Whac-A-Mole, but don't let Washington Redskins linebacker Perry Riley Jr.'s workout session fool you.

With running backs being so nimble these days, all defensive players but especially middle linebackers need to make sure they can move laterally as quickly as possible.

As you'll see above, Riley Jr. moves side-to-side tapping on whatever light comes on. Sometimes they're in sequence, but other times they're just completely random.