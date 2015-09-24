VIDEO: Portis Remembers The Twilight Of His Career

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.

In an unusually serious and somewhat sentimental moment on "Redskins Late Night," ex-Redskins running back Clinton Portis described to host Chris Paul the end of his career in the NFL.

Most players feel that the time to hang up their cleats comes when playing loses its fun, when it becomes a job and not a game anymore.

"When I lost the fun of it, it was in the later years, the coach Zorn era, that I lost the fun, that I lost the passion," Portis said. "When it happened, I didn't stick around much longer. You feel like you're going to shake off the following year. I didn't shake off."

He realized this as he realized his mortality, so to speak, in the league. Younger players were challenging him more for playing time, and he realized his name alone wouldn't be enough to keep him on a roster forever.

"It just wasn't there, it just wasn't in my heart to go do it. I wasn't having it," Portis said. "It was kind of more of an aggravation, hard work, realizing I was replaceable. I kind of just wanted to take some time to myself, go out on a limb and just trust in God, and I did that. I don't regret it. I don't think I ever attempted a comeback. When it was time to move on, I moved on."

Portis played seven seasons with the Redskins (2004-2010) and went to the Pro Bowl in 2008 after collecting 1,487 rushing yards.

Catch the full episode on Sunday morning at 1:30 a.m. on NBC-4.

.

.