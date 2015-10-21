VIDEO: Watch Bashaud Breeland's Interception Vs. The Jets In Split-Screen

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to “like” the Redskins’ Official Facebook page.

Bashaud Breeland capped off a historic performance against the Jets on Sunday with an interception that's worth seeing twice.

So here's your chance.

With the Jets driving in a 10-10 game, Fitzpatrick looked for wide receiver Brandon Marshall down the right sideline, but the ball was overthrown by a hair.

Marshall outstretched his long arms to make a play on it, batting it slightly. Breeland instantaneously dove forward, corralling his second interception in as many weeks.

"On the pick, it just happened to bounce and I just saw it as it was going to the ground and just dove for it," he said.

Untouched, he got up and sprinted another 28 yards, providing momentum for the offense that was able to capitalize with three points and bring a lead into the half.

"He's good. He's a tough guy, competitor, has some injuries he's dealing with, fought through 'em, made a good strip and then obviously his interception," head coach Jay Gruden said.

After missing Week 1, Breeland has begun to find a rhythm.

"I had to gradually get back into the groove of things. I feel comfortable with the coaches and the calls," said Breeland. "The players around me, I feel like they're going to do what they have to do so I can just go out and do what I got to do. So it's a process."

