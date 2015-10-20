Vote For The Top Plays In Redskins History With Interactive Bracket

Monday Night Miracle: The top play in #Redskins history? Cast your vote here: https://t.co/JWmnKoJQy2 https://t.co/uleQ8HzCRh — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) October 20, 2015

You remember the Monday Night Miracle.

Down 13-0 to the Cowboys, with just three minutes and 55 seconds left in the game, the Redskins connected for a touchdown from quarterback Mark Brunell to wide receiver Santana Moss.

Under a minute later, they connected again to beat Dallas and pull off the incredible comeback earlin in the 2005 season.

That moment squares off with another Monday Night Football game, when wide receiver Art Monk became the all-time receptions leader in the NFL in the Redskins' rout of the Denver Broncos at RFK Stadium in 1992.

Which contender moves on?