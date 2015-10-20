News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Vote For The Top Plays In Redskins History With Interactive Bracket

Oct 20, 2015 at 05:20 AM

Monday Night Miracle: The top play in #Redskins history? Cast your vote here: https://t.co/JWmnKoJQy2 https://t.co/uleQ8HzCRh — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) October 20, 2015

--Punt Block A Redskins First Since 2006 Season
--Breeland Continues Improvement With Three Takeaways



You remember the Monday Night Miracle.

Down 13-0 to the Cowboys, with just three minutes and 55 seconds left in the game, the Redskins connected for a touchdown from quarterback Mark Brunell to wide receiver Santana Moss.

Under a minute later, they connected again to beat Dallas and pull off the incredible comeback earlin in the 2005 season.

That moment squares off with another Monday Night Football game, when wide receiver Art Monk became the all-time receptions leader in the NFL in the Redskins' rout of the Denver Broncos at RFK Stadium in 1992.

Which contender moves on?

Make sure to cast all your votes for each of the eight matchups until the Nov. 1 deadline, before Round 2 begins. 

.

.

.

  • *
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

