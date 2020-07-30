News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington: Ron Rivera Wants Unity As Players Return To The Field

Jul 30, 2020 at 09:38 AM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes about Julie Donaldson's decision to become Washington's Senior Vice President of Media and Content.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier talks with Deshazor Everett about Washington's new culture and working out with Landon Collins.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier reports on Logan Thomas' status for training camp.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes that Ron Rivera sees one advantage to having no preseason games.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also analyzes Ron Rivera's thought about staying "diligent" with new safety protocols.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler looks at PFF's ranking for Washington's running backs.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker believes the only concern for Washington's running back unit is health.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker also writes about Dwayne Haskins being hopeful that his offseason regimen will translate to locking up the starting quarterback position.

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock looks at Jack Del Rio's past to predict how he might use Chase Young.

-- 'It's Good To Get Back': Washington Players Are Excited And Anxious To Reunite On The Field

-- How Ron Rivera Tied Unity Into Washington's Practice Jerseys

-- Washington Football Team Offers Full Refunds To Reserved General Admission And Club Seat Members

-- Washington Football Team Reports For Training Camp, Which Will Be Much Different Than Usual

-- Ron Rivera Discusses Wide Receivers, Defense And More In His First Training Camp Press Conference

-- RB Bryce Love Passes Physical, Will Return To The Field After Missing 2019

-- Washington Football Team Signs T Kevin Pamphile, LB Donald Payne

-- PFF Ranks Washington's Defensive Line at No. 3 Entering the 2020 Season

-- Alex Smith Placed On The PUP List, Takes Next Step Towards Recovery

-- Washington Announces Franchise Will Be Called 'Washington Football Team' Pending Adoption Of New Name

-- Washington's 2020 Draft Class Signs Rookies Contracts

-- Washington Football Team Begins Reporting For Training Camp

-- 2020 Washington Football Training Camp Preview: 5 Players To Watch

