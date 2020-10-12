News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington 10/12: Alex Smith Returns

Oct 12, 2020 at 10:22 AM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

10-11-20_vsRams-45
Quarterback Alex Smith prepares to make a pass during the Washington Football Team's 30-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 11, 2020. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier gives his review of the Washington secondary's performance.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes about Alex Smith's remarkable comeback.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen gives his four takeaways after Washington's Week 5 loss.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala recaps Washington's loss against the LA Rams.

-- ESPN's Jeremy Willis writes about social medias reaction to Alex Smith's return.

-- ESPN's John Keim continues his story on how Alex Smith was able to complete his comeback

-- NBC Sports Washington's Mike Deprisco recounts Alex Smith's uncertainty about playing a real game.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about Tress Way setting a franchise record.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes about Alex Smith's wife's reaction to him taking the field.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker recaps Kyle Allen's Week 5 performance. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standing writes about Alex Smith's return to the NFL. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras also writes about Alex Smith's return while recapping the game. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras gives his perspective on Washington's defense. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond-Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips recaps Washington's Week 5 loss.

Related Links

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Instant Analysis: Big Plays Hurt Washington's Defense In Loss To Rams

-- 3 Quick Hits From Washington's First Half Against The Rams

-- Washington-Rams Monday Stats Pack

-- Snap Counts: Washington-Rams, Week 5

-- 5 Takeaways From Washington's Game Against the Rams

-- Alex Smith Completes Remarkable Comeback

-- WFT Daily: How Terry McLaurin Can Build On A Dominant Start

-- Kyle Allen Is Well-Prepared To Lead Washington's Offense

-- WFT Daily: Assessing The Defense Through 4 Games

-- Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Dominates Rams In Playoffs

-- Alex Smith Named Backup, Takes Next Step Towards Returning To Game Action

-- 'I'm Always Ready': Kyle Allen Leans On Past Experiences To Prepare For Starting Role

What's Trending In @WashingtonNFL Nation:

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | The road to the Draft begins in Mobile

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

news

Wake Up Washington | Stars in the secondary

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.

news

Wake Up Washington | 2022 standouts, season breakdowns and more

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

news

Wake Up Washington | More updates on the Commanders' offensive coordinator search

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.

news

Wake Up Washington | A new addition to FedExField and Year 2 strides

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.

news

Wake Up Washington | Another Pro Bowler added to the list

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.

news

Wake Up Washington | The search for a new offensive coordinator begins

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.

news

Wake Up Washington | All-Pro Reavo

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.

news

Wake Up Washington | Offseason reflections and more

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.

news

Wake Up Washington | Looking ahead to decisions at offensive coordinator

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.

news

Wake Up Washington | Looking at the Commanders' top defensive players from Week 18

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

news

Wake Up Washington | That's a wrap on the 2022 season

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

Advertising