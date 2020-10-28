News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington 10/28: Bye Week Progress Report

Oct 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

wake-up-washington-102820
Running back Antonio Gibson (left) and tight end Logan Thomas celebrate a big run from Gibson during the Washington Football Team's win over the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 25, 2020. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier provides five early-season lessons about the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Landon Collins being placed on Injured Reserve.

--The Washington Post's Jerry Brewer gives his perspective on the Washington Football Team's performance as a whole.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about the team's excitement for Antonio Gibson.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey grades Washington's offense through seven weeks.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux recaps Morgan Moses' comments about this locker room being different.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Holmer writes that changes in bye week due to COVID-19 not a problem for Terry McLaurin.

-- NBC Sports Washington's James Scibilia ponders what Washington should do at the trade deadline.

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock does a film breakdown of Antonio Gibson's career performance. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock also delves into Scott Turner's play calling against the Cowboys. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker looks at how Scott Turner did more with less on offense. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes that Ron Rivera is keeping the bonds tight on Washington's team. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times' Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about Terry McLaurin's leadership. (Subscription)

FEATURED PHOTOS: Week 7 - Washington vs Cowboys

Check out photos of the Washington Football Team from its Week 7 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. (Photos courtesy of Alexander Jonesi/NFL, Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team and Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

practice-10212020-ef-31
1 / 28
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
practice-10212020-ef-17
2 / 28
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
practice-10212020-ef-8
3 / 28
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
practice-10212020-ef-10
4 / 28
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
10252020-cowboys
5 / 28
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
vcowboys-ef-4
6 / 28
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
PSX_20201025_125913
7 / 28
10-25-20_vsCowboys-19
8 / 28
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
vcowboys-ef-23
9 / 28
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
vcowboys-ef-27
10 / 28
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
vcowboys-ef-26
11 / 28
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
vcowboys-ef-15
12 / 28
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
vcowboys-ef-7
13 / 28
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) and Washington Football Team wide receiver Cam Sims (89) celebrate a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 in Landover, Md. The Washington Football Team defeated the Dallas Cowboys 25-3 (Alexander Jonesi via AP)
14 / 28

Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) and Washington Football Team wide receiver Cam Sims (89) celebrate a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 in Landover, Md. The Washington Football Team defeated the Dallas Cowboys 25-3 (Alexander Jonesi via AP)

Alexander Jonesi/NFL/Alexander Jonesi 2020
PSX_20201025_140450
15 / 28
10-25-20_vsCowboys-43
16 / 28
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
PSX_20201025_132844
17 / 28
Alexander Jonesi/NFL
Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas (82) runs for a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 in Landover, Md. The Washington Football Team defeated the Dallas Cowboys 25-3 (Alexander Jonesi via AP)
18 / 28

Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas (82) runs for a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 in Landover, Md. The Washington Football Team defeated the Dallas Cowboys 25-3 (Alexander Jonesi via AP)

Alexander Jonesi/Alexander Jonesi 2020
10-25-20_vsCowboys-38
19 / 28
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
_GC47608
20 / 28
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
_GC47595
21 / 28
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
10-25-20_vsCowboys-21
22 / 28
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) lines up during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 in Landover, Md. The Washington Football Team defeated the Dallas Cowboys 25-3 (Alexander Jonesi via AP)
23 / 28

Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) lines up during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 in Landover, Md. The Washington Football Team defeated the Dallas Cowboys 25-3 (Alexander Jonesi via AP)

Alexander Jonesi/NFL/Alexander Jonesi 2020
Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) and Dallas Cowboys runningback Ezekiel Elliott (21) talk during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 in Landover, Md. The Washington Football Team defeated the Dallas Cowboys 25-3 (Alexander Jonesi via AP)
24 / 28

Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) and Dallas Cowboys runningback Ezekiel Elliott (21) talk during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 in Landover, Md. The Washington Football Team defeated the Dallas Cowboys 25-3 (Alexander Jonesi via AP)

Alexander Jonesi/NFL/Alexander Jonesi 2020
Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) and Washington Football Team cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) tackle Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. The Washington Football Team defeated the Dallas Cowboys 25-3. (Alexander Jonesi/Associated Press)
25 / 28

Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) and Washington Football Team cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) tackle Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. The Washington Football Team defeated the Dallas Cowboys 25-3. (Alexander Jonesi/Associated Press)

Alexander Jonesi/NFL/Alexander Jonesi 2020
Washington Football Team defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) and Washington Football Team defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) celebrate a sack during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 in Landover, Md. The Washington Football Team defeated the Dallas Cowboys 25-3 (Alexander Jonesi via AP)
26 / 28

Washington Football Team defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) and Washington Football Team defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) celebrate a sack during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 in Landover, Md. The Washington Football Team defeated the Dallas Cowboys 25-3 (Alexander Jonesi via AP)

Alexander Jonesi/NFL/Alexander Jonesi 2020
Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen (8) celebrates a touchdown with Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas (82) during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 in Landover, Md. The Washington Football Team defeated the Dallas Cowboys 25-3 (Alexander Jonesi via AP)
27 / 28

Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen (8) celebrates a touchdown with Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas (82) during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 in Landover, Md. The Washington Football Team defeated the Dallas Cowboys 25-3 (Alexander Jonesi via AP)

Alexander Jonesi/NFL/Alexander Jonesi 2020
Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) and Washington Football Team wide receiver Cam Sims (89) smile and run off the field after an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 in Landover, Md. The Washington Football Team defeated the Dallas Cowboys 25-3 (Alexander Jonesi via AP)
28 / 28

Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) and Washington Football Team wide receiver Cam Sims (89) smile and run off the field after an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 in Landover, Md. The Washington Football Team defeated the Dallas Cowboys 25-3 (Alexander Jonesi via AP)

Alexander Jonesi/NFL/Alexander Jonesi 2020
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- WFT Daily: Logan Thomas' Growing Potential

-- Tanya Snyder Reflects On 22 Years Of "THINK-PINK®"

-- Landon Collins Suffers Season-Ending Achilles Injury

-- Division Battles Shake Up NFC East

-- President's Weekly Brief: Let's Talk About The Name

-- WFT Daily: Meet The NFL's Best Passing Defense

-- Washington Sets New Standard in Win Over Dallas

-- Washington-Cowboys Monday Stats Pack

-- Snap Counts: Washington-Cowboys, Week 7

-- Cole Holcomb Shines In Return To FedExField

-- 5 Takeaways From Washington's 25-3 Win Over The Cowboys

-- Instant Analysis: Washington Easily Handles The Cowboys

-- Game Balls: 3 Standout Players in Washington's 25-3 Win Over Dallas

What's Trending In @WashingtonNFL Nation:

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | Sam Howell stepping up as a leader

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

news

Wake Up Washington | Bieniemy brings the energy in Day 1 of OTAs

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

news

Wake Up Washington | Getting ready for OTAs

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, May 22, 2023.

news

Wake Up Washington | Training camp road trip

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, May 19, 2023.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders get back to work with offseason workout program

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

news

Wake Up Washington | Recapping rookie minicamp

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, May 15, 2023.

news

Wake Up Washington | Diving into the new schedule

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, May 12, 2023.

news

Wake Up Washington | Countdown to the 2023 schedule

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

news

Wake Up Washington | More moves on the O-Line

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, May 8, 2023.

news

Wake Up Washington | 'I'm glad they gave me the chance'

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, May 5, 2023.

news

Wake Up Washington | Getting to know our new draft class

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

news

Wake Up Washington | Recapping the 2023 NFL Draft

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, May 1, 2023.

Advertising