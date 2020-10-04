News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington 10/4: The Team Is Back At FedExField For Week 4

Oct 04, 2020 at 11:17 AM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

WUW100420

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier gives a preview of Washington's Week 4 matchup.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about the development of Lamar Jackson and Dwayne Haskins.

-- ESPN writes about what to be on the look out for today's game.

-- ESPN's John Keim explains how Dwayne Haskins can bounce back going forward.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives his three predictions for Sunday's game.

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock previews the battle of the beltway matchup. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker previews Week 4. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig empties his notebook ahead of Washington's matchup with the Ravens. (Subscription)

Related Links

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Washington Elevates G Joshua Garnett From Practice Squad

-- 3 Keys For Washington Entering Its Week 4 Matchup Vs. The Ravens

-- Washington Football Team To Host Breast Cancer Awareness Game On October 4th At FedExField Against The Baltimore Ravens, Presented By Inova Schar Cancer Institute

-- Washington Football Daily 10/1: How Facing Kyler Murray Will Help Washington Defend Lamar Jackson

-- President's Weekly Brief: Trust The (Naming) Process

-- Washington Football Daily 9/30: Ron Rivera Believes Montez Sweat Will Be 'A Force To Be Reckoned With'

-- Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Bests The Ravens An Overtime Thriller

-- Washington Salute Set To Kick Off Touching Base Tour Presented By GEICO Military

-- Here's How Dwayne Haskins Can Take Advantage Of The Ravens' Pass Defense

-- Washington Football Team Vs. Ravens Preview: The Battle Of The Beltway

-- Washington Football Daily 9/29: Jennifer King, Callie Brownson And Sarah Thomas Make NFL History

-- Washington Football Team Places Matt Ioannidis On Injured Reserve

-- Washington Football Daily 9/28: Ron Rivera Has Been 'Very Pleased' With The Rookie Class So Far

-- Ron Rivera Will Continue To Put His Trust In Dwayne Haskins

What's Trending In @WashingtonNFL Nation:

