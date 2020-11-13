News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington 11/13: Turning The Attention To The Lions

Nov 13, 2020 at 01:22 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

WUW111320
The Washington Football Team's defense celebrates a play during its game against the New York Giants. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes that Alex Smith is the NFL’s best story, but Washington’s next few weeks are about Dwayne Haskins.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala dives into how Alex Smith starting will impact the offense as a whole.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier empties his notebook entering Week 10.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports that Alex Smith being Washington's starting quarterback could help Dwayne Haskins Jr.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that for Washington Football Team QB Alex Smith, returning to the lineup is just another comeback.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey writes that Chase Young respects Adrian Peterson but doesn't fear him.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux highlights the matchup between Terry McLaurin and Jeff Okudah.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Matt Weyrich writes about Morgan Moses nearly retired from the NFL after his father died.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker dives into Alex Smith making his first start in two seasons. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standing also empties his Washington Football Team notebook. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock believes Alex Smith shows promise despite three interceptions against the Giants. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock also delves into why Washington's run defense struggled against the Giants. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about Washington playing Adrian Peterson. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about Alex Smith's comfortability in Scott Turner's offense.

Related Links

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Washington Vs. Lions Preview: Next Stop, Motor City

-- Assessing Washington's Draft Class Midway Through The Season

-- Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Darrell Green's Walk-Off Interception Against Detroit

-- Here's What Alex Smith Adds To Washington's Offense

-- Washington Football Team Hosts Salute To Service Game Presented By USAA

-- Salute To Service: Ron Rivera and Alex Smith Sit Down With Walter Reed Patients

-- Wake Up Washington 11/11: Honoring Our Veterans

-- WFT Daily: It's All About Gap Control

-- NFC East Remains Up For Grabs Midway Through The Season

-- President's Weekly Brief: We Could All Learn Something From Terry McLaurin

-- WFT Daily: Rivera's Reasons For Optimism

-- Alex Smith Takes Another Step As Washington's Starting Quarterback

-- Washington Signs WR Jeff Badet, Releases WR Tony Brown

-- Given The Opportunity, Cam Sims Has A Breakout Game For Washington

SOCIAL MEDIA SPOTLIGHT

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | Answering key questions about the Commanders' roster

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, June 23, 2023.

news

Wake Up Washington | Passing on some veteran knowledge

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, June 16, 2023.

news

Wake Up Washington | Breaking down the offense and defense

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, June 16, 2023.

news

Wake Up Washington | A new wide 'retriever' on the roster

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

news

Wake Up Washington | Chris Pauls feels improvement 'in all aspects' of his skill set

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, June 12, 2023.

news

Wake Up Washington | Reviewing all the action from minicamp

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, June 9, 2023.

news

Wake Up Washington | Rodriguez 'doesn't take anything for granted'

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, June 5, 2023.

news

Wake Up Washington | Jack Del Rio 'fired up' to have Emmanuel Forbes

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, June 2, 2023.

news

Wake Up Washington | Sam Howell stepping up as a leader

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

news

Wake Up Washington | Bieniemy brings the energy in Day 1 of OTAs

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

news

Wake Up Washington | Getting ready for OTAs

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, May 22, 2023.

news

Wake Up Washington | Training camp road trip

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, May 19, 2023.

Advertising