News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington 11/8: Welcoming Fans Back To FedExField

Nov 08, 2020 at 10:40 AM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

fedex

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Nov. 8, 2020

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier previews Washington's Week 9 matchup.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about Cam Kurl's breakout year.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on Washington''s defense's development.

-- NBC Sports Washington's staff reports that Steven Sims Jr. will be activated for today's game.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey gives his opinion on a key number to remember for Washington's Week 9 matchup.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker looks at if Washington can carry its momentum from the bye week into the Giants game. (Subscription)

Related Links

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

--Start & Sit: Washington's Fantasy Outlook Vs. Giants

--WFT Daily: An Offensive Anchor

--Top 10 Quotes: Washington Vs. Giants, Week 9

--Terry McLaurin Wants To 'Walk The Walk' Of Being A Captain

-- Washington Vs. Giants Preview: The Start Of A Crucial Stretch

-- WFT Daily: Landon Collins' Versatile Replacement

-- Mapping Out The Schedule For The NFC East

-- Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Art Monk's 820th Reception

-- WFT Daily: Wide Receiver Help On The Horizon

--WFCF Hosts Virtual ASPIRE Fall Summit

-- Washington Salute Hosts Virtual Gaming Exhibition with Wounded Warrior Project

-- 5 Ways Washington Can Improve Entering Second Half Of Season

-- WFT Daily: Rivera Comments On Trade Deadline

-- President's Weekly Brief: Why We Can't 'Stick To Sports'

What's Trending In @WashingtonNFL Nation:

