Wake Up Washington 8/14: Montez Sweat, Terry McLaurin Gear Up For Year 2

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes about the biggest risk facing NFL teams this season.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala explains how Montez Sweat benefits from Chase Young's arrival.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey writes that Montez Sweat expects to have his hand in the dirt more for Washington in 2020.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey also writes that Terry McLaurin expects Scott Turner to increase Washington's offensive tempo in 2020.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey also writes about London Fletcher being a part of the Washington Football Team's 2020 game day coverage.
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker projects the depth chart and lays out key storylines as Washington gets going at training camp. (Subscription)
-- The Washington Times' Matt Paras writes about Montez Sweat bulking up ahead of his second season.
-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about new helmets and a new attitude as rebranded Washington Football Team takes the field. (Subscription)
