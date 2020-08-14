Wake Up Washington 8/14: Montez Sweat, Terry McLaurin Gear Up For Year 2

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes about the biggest risk facing NFL teams this season.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala explains how Montez Sweat benefits from Chase Young's arrival.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey writes that Montez Sweat expects to have his hand in the dirt more for Washington in 2020.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey also writes that Terry McLaurin expects Scott Turner to increase Washington's offensive tempo in 2020.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey also writes about London Fletcher being a part of the Washington Football Team's 2020 game day coverage.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker projects the depth chart and lays out key storylines as Washington gets going at training camp. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matt Paras writes about Montez Sweat bulking up ahead of his second season.