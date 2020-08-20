News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington 8/20: Alex Smith Opens Up About The Next Steps In His Recovery

Aug 20, 2020 at 08:45 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier recaps Wednesday's practice.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier also chronicles Saahdiq Charles' journey to the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes about the changes for Washington's training camp.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Alex Smith opening up about his recovery and its next steps.

-- ESPN's John Keim goes through Dwayne Haskins Jr.'s year two checklist.

-- ESPN's John Keim also writes about Alex Smith having to eventually take a hit.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey writes about all the good things Ron Rivera said about running back Bryce Love.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler writes about Adrian Peterson seeing a "night and day" difference during practice with Ron Rivera in charge.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler also writes about Adrian Peterson saying Alex Smith's comeback leaves no excuses for others.

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock looks at where Montez Sweat is in his development going into Year 2. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig provides his training camp observations. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker provides an update on Washington's defensive line. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matt Paras provides four takeaways from Washington's surprising position battles.

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips gives his practice observations. (Subscription)

Related Links

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Practice Notes 8/19: Ryan Anderson Returns To Practice; Bryce Love, Antonio Gibson Receive Starting Reps

-- LB Kevin Pierre-Louis Came To Washington For An Opportunity. He's Making The Most Of It.

-- Washington Ranks 11th In ESPN's Under-25 Talent Rankings For 2020

-- Montez Sweat Bulks Up Ahead Of Second Season

-- Training Camp Daily 8/18: Washington's Talented Defensive Line Takes The Field

-- Steven Sims Loves How He's Being Used In Scott Turner's Offense

-- Washington Ranks 11th In ESPN's Under-25 Talent Rankings For 2020

-- Washington Football Team Appoints Jason Wright as President

-- Training Camp Daily 8/17: Under-The-Radar Players To Watch As Washington Begins Padded Practices

-- Alex Smith's Incredible Comeback Is Not Finished Yet

-- 5 Things To Watch As Washington Opens Training Camp To The Media

-- After A Unique Offseason, Terry McLaurin Is Prepared To Be Washington's No. 1 Receiver

PHOTOS: Washington Football Team 2020 Training Camp, Day 22

The Washington Football team conducts training camp at the Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, on Aug. 19, 2020. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)

PHOTOS_LEAD081920
1 / 150
_GC46077
2 / 150
GC3_4574
3 / 150
GC3_4591
4 / 150
GC3_4568
5 / 150
GC3_4482
6 / 150
GC3_4487
7 / 150
GC3_4510
8 / 150
GC3_4463
9 / 150
GC3_4469
10 / 150
GC3_4462
11 / 150
GC3_4461
12 / 150
GC3_4455
13 / 150
GC3_4453
14 / 150
GC3_4460
15 / 150
GC3_4459
16 / 150
GC3_4457
17 / 150
GC3_4456
18 / 150
GC3_4454
19 / 150
GC3_4452
20 / 150
GC3_4451
21 / 150
GC3_4450
22 / 150
GC3_4448
23 / 150
GC3_4435
24 / 150
GC3_4216
25 / 150
GC3_4386
26 / 150
GC3_4424
27 / 150
GC3_4390
28 / 150
GC3_4345
29 / 150
GC3_4241
30 / 150
GC3_4227
31 / 150
GC3_4283
32 / 150
GC3_4312
33 / 150
GC3_4293
34 / 150
GC3_4184
35 / 150
GC3_4201
36 / 150
GC3_4156
37 / 150
GC3_4138
38 / 150
GC3_4152
39 / 150
GC3_4028
40 / 150
GC3_4068
41 / 150
GC3_4125
42 / 150
GC3_4131
43 / 150
GC3_4115
44 / 150
GC3_4100
45 / 150
GC3_4061
46 / 150
GC3_4050
47 / 150
GC3_4045
48 / 150
GC3_4011
49 / 150
GC3_4022
50 / 150
GC3_4001
51 / 150
GC3_3986
52 / 150
GC3_3978
53 / 150
GC3_3928
54 / 150
GC3_3948
55 / 150
GC3_3963
56 / 150
GC3_3941
57 / 150
GC3_3923
58 / 150
GC3_3917
59 / 150
GC3_3855
60 / 150
_GC46959
61 / 150
_GC46950
62 / 150
_GC46898
63 / 150
_GC46931
64 / 150
_GC46937
65 / 150
_GC46929
66 / 150
_GC46922
67 / 150
_GC46912
68 / 150
_GC46901
69 / 150
_GC46893
70 / 150
_GC46888
71 / 150
_GC46871
72 / 150
_GC46867
73 / 150
_GC46827
74 / 150
_GC46857
75 / 150
_GC46837
76 / 150
_GC46846
77 / 150
_GC46810
78 / 150
_GC46798
79 / 150
_GC46790
80 / 150
_GC46795
81 / 150
_GC46778
82 / 150
_GC46624
83 / 150
_GC46768
84 / 150
_GC46755
85 / 150
_GC46738
86 / 150
_GC46771
87 / 150
_GC46747
88 / 150
_GC46737
89 / 150
_GC46730
90 / 150
_GC46707
91 / 150
_GC46689
92 / 150
_GC46678
93 / 150
_GC46626
94 / 150
_GC46642
95 / 150
_GC46619
96 / 150
_GC46606
97 / 150
_GC46594
98 / 150
_GC46569
99 / 150
_GC46538
100 / 150
_GC46501
101 / 150
_GC46560
102 / 150
_GC46514
103 / 150
_GC46531
104 / 150
_GC46508
105 / 150
_GC46477
106 / 150
_GC46496
107 / 150
_GC46471
108 / 150
_GC46464
109 / 150
_GC46452
110 / 150
_GC46457
111 / 150
_GC46426
112 / 150
_GC46456
113 / 150
_GC46420
114 / 150
_GC46419
115 / 150
_GC46390
116 / 150
_GC46408
117 / 150
_GC46402
118 / 150
_GC46376
119 / 150
_GC46398
120 / 150
_GC46393
121 / 150
_GC46359
122 / 150
_GC46339
123 / 150
_GC46349
124 / 150
_GC46329
125 / 150
_GC46322
126 / 150
_GC46294
127 / 150
_GC46316
128 / 150
_GC46300
129 / 150
_GC46265
130 / 150
_GC46267
131 / 150
_GC46235
132 / 150
_GC46253
133 / 150
_GC46230
134 / 150
_GC46211
135 / 150
_GC46227
136 / 150
_GC46208
137 / 150
_GC46174
138 / 150
_GC46193
139 / 150
_GC46159
140 / 150
_GC46132
141 / 150
_GC46138
142 / 150
_GC46123
143 / 150
_GC46070
144 / 150
_GC46103
145 / 150
_GC46031
146 / 150
_GC46021
147 / 150
_GC46092
148 / 150
_GC46043
149 / 150
_GC46052
150 / 150
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

What's Trending In @WashingtonNFL Nation:

View this post on Instagram

Oh how we’ve missed this 🔊

A post shared by Washington Football Team (@washingtonnfl) on

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | Ryan Clark is a big fan of atmosphere at FedExField

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Robinson feels 'it's all starting to come back together' with each game

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Reliving the dramatic win over Atlanta

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Dotson looking to get back in rhythm

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Determining Chase Young's potential impact

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | How Chase Young fits in with the Commanders' D-Line

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Rivera has "little bit of fun" with Heinicke's post-win tradition

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | A case of the Victory Mondays

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Jamin Davis wearing the green dot against Eagles is "huge" step in leadership, development

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Brian Robinson 'led the charge' establishing Commanders' physical mentality vs. Eagles

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Slye points to trust, respect in special teams unit success

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Ron Rivera wants Commanders to turn all their focus to next opponent

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.

Advertising