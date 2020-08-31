Wake Up Washington 8/31: Alex Smith Takes Another Step In His Recovery

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about Washington holding a competitive practice on Sunday.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala looks at questions remaining at running back at the end of training camp.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala highlights things to know special teams during Sunday's practice.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras lists five standouts from Washington's Sunday practice.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras gives an update on Jonathan Allen.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes that Alex Smith took a "big step" in his rehab with 11-on-11 drills.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay separates the known and the unknown for Washington at running back.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay also writes about Dwayne Haskins working to be "that guy" to Ron Rivera.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux reports on Fred Smoot showing off a Red Wolves t-shirt during Washington's "Back to Football" virtual rally.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about Antonio Gibson loving the way Scott Turner is using him.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey gives his practice notes on Chase Young from Sunday's practice.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey looks at Chase Young tackling Adrian Peterson at the goal line.