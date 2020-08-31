Wake Up Washington 8/31: Alex Smith Takes Another Step In His Recovery

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Aug. , 2020.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.
The Washington Football team conducts training camp at the Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, on Aug. 30, 2020. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about Washington holding a competitive practice on Sunday.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala looks at questions remaining at running back at the end of training camp.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala highlights things to know special teams during Sunday's practice.
-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras lists five standouts from Washington's Sunday practice.
-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras gives an update on Jonathan Allen.
-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes that Alex Smith took a "big step" in his rehab with 11-on-11 drills.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay separates the known and the unknown for Washington at running back.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay also writes about Dwayne Haskins working to be "that guy" to Ron Rivera.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux reports on Fred Smoot showing off a Red Wolves t-shirt during Washington's "Back to Football" virtual rally.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about Antonio Gibson loving the way Scott Turner is using him.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey gives his practice notes on Chase Young from Sunday's practice.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey looks at Chase Young tackling Adrian Peterson at the goal line.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey analyzes the status of Washington's left guard position.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler writes about Alex Smith taking another step in his rehab.
-- ESPN's John Keim provides an update on Alex Smith participating in 11-on-11 drills.
-- NFL.com's Grant Gordon writes that Antonio Gibson says he is "going to get it done."
-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips gives his assessment on Washington's offense.
-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock discusses how Kevin Pierre-Louis can earn a starting role in Washington.
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about how and where to use Antonio Gibson.
Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:
-- Practice Notes 8/30: Washington Brings The Intensity In The Final Padded Practice Of Training Camp
-- Training Camp Daily 8/25: Rookie Keith Ismael Is Showing Off His Versatility Along The Offensive Line