Wake Up Washington 9/30: Dwayne Haskins Is Focused On Improvement

Sep 30, 2020 at 10:06 AM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Dwayne Haskins Jr. throws a pass during Washington's game against the Cleveland Browns. (Jimmy Largo/NFL)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier opens his notebook on Dwayne Haskins' accuracy, running back roles and rookies on the rise.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on Matt Ioannidis suffering a torn bicep and missing the rest of the season.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also writes about Ron Rivera's support for Dwayne Haskins.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes about what Ron Rivera will focus on after Washington's Week 3 loss.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter also writes about Ron Rivera's comments about Dwayne Haskins.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen gives his four takeaways after Washington's loss to the Browns.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay highlights Terry McLaurin's performance through the first three weeks of the season.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey looks at the implications of Washington losing Matt Ioannidis for the season.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Nick Ashooh looks at the rivalry between Washington and the Baltimore Ravens.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux compares Dwayne Haskins and Josh Allen's careers.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes about Washington's defensive line after the Week 3 game. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker also writes about Ron Rivera's comments regarding Dwayne Haskins. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock analyzes looks at signs of improvement from Montez Sweat in Year 2. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standing writes about the growing pains Washington will experience this season. (Subscription)

