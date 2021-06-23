Wake Up Washington: All Eyes On Benjamin St-Juste

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Jun 23, 2021 at 08:40 AM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Benjamin St-Juste poses for the camara during the Washington Football Team's OTAs. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- ProFootballTalk's Myles Simmons writes about Jonathan Allen's expectations for the 2021 season.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey writes about John Bates' skills at football and javelin.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Jordan Giorgio looks at Jeremy Reaves praising rookie Jamin Davis.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning writes about ESPN naming Benjamin St-Juste as a surprise standout from Washington's minicamp.

-- 106.7 The Fan's Chris Lingebach writes about Fred Smoot's comments on Taylor Heinicke having a "Kurt Warner" feel to him.

-- Sports Illustrated's Greg Patuto ranks Washington's receivers compared to the rest of the NFL.

-- Sports Illustrated's Mike Fisher highlights Ron Rivera's short explanation for drafting Jamin Davis.

Advertising