Wake Up Washington: Rallying Around Taylor Heinicke

Sep 14, 2021 at 09:46 AM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Taylor Heinicke runs through his cadence before a play during the Washington Football Team's matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. (Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team)
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about Taylor Heinicke bringing energy and improvisation to Washington's offense.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras reports on Washington signing Kyle Shurmur to its practice squad.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey looks at what went right for Washington against the Chargers.

-- The Associated Press' Stephen Whyno writes about Washington naming Taylor Heinicke as the starting quarterback.

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips gives some insight on Taylor Heinicke being named the starting quarterback.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig gives her observations on Washington after the Chargers game.

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Taylor Heinicke Named Washington's Starting Quarterback

-- Washington-Chargers Monday Stats Pack

-- 5 Takeaways From Washington's Season Opener Against The Chargers

-- Game Balls: 3 Standouts In Washington's Week 1 Loss To The Chargers

-- Washington Honors Families, Service Members On 9/11 Anniversary

-- #PickSix: Submit Your Questions To The Washingtonfootball.com staff

