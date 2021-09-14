Wake Up Washington: Rallying Around Taylor Heinicke

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras reports on Washington signing Kyle Shurmur to its practice squad.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey looks at what went right for Washington against the Chargers.

-- The Associated Press' Stephen Whyno writes about Washington naming Taylor Heinicke as the starting quarterback.

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips gives some insight on Taylor Heinicke being named the starting quarterback.