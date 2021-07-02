News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington: Reasons For Excitement In 2021

Jul 02, 2021 at 08:57 AM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

WUW070221

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, July 1, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- NBC Sport Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks at the odds on whether Antonio Gibson will go over 1,300.5 scrimmage yards.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey gives three reasons why Chase Young will double his sack total in 2021.

-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips reports on some training camp practices being at night.

-- Sports Illustrated's Mike Fisher asks if Dyami Brown is a Top 5 rookie wide receiver.

-- Sports Illustrated's Greg Patuto lists off what he thinks is the five best offseason moves Washington made this offseason.

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- #PickSix: Rookie Impacts And Wide Receiver Roles

-- NFL Kicks Off 'Fan Of The Year' Program

-- Patience Paid Off For Jamin Davis

-- Everything Pete Hoener Looks For In Backup Tight Ends

-- Doug Williams, Larry Brown Receive Hall Of Fame Inductions

-- The Game Has Slowed Down For Saahdiq Charles

-- The Key Ingredient To Growth On The Defensive Line

-- The Biggest Reason Will Blackmon Loves Jamin Davis

-- #PickSix: Submit Your Questions To The Washingtonfootball.com staff

-- Charles Leno's Adorable Story Of Finding Out About His Second Daughter

-- A Year Of B.E.N.: A Foundation For The Future

-- The Makings Of A Well-Rounded TE Group

-- Don't Underestimate John Bates

-- Randy Jordan Sees Big Things For Gibson, McKissic As Pass-Catchers

-- Ryan Fitzpatrick Working Wonders For Washington's Receivers

-- The Legend Of Sam Cosmi

-- Efficiency And Explosion: Washington's Search For A Punt Returner

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | Quarterback decisions, draft talk and more

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.
news

Wake Up Washington | New quarterback, new opportunities

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | A new direction for Week 17

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | A look at Sam Howell's development

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Some final thoughts on Week 15

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Stopping a Hall of Famer, key matchups and more

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders begin prepping for a trip to La La Land

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Getting ready for the final stretch

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | McLaurin dedicated to helping DMV youth

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Bye week reflections

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | A shift in defensive philosophy

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | A new direction on defense

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.
Advertising