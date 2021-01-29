News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington 1/29: Ron Rivera Is Cancer Free

Jan 29, 2021 at 10:30 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

wake-up-washington-012921

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about head coach Ron Rivera being cancer free.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Jennifer King just being Coach King to Washington's players.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Ron Rivera being told he is cancer free.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey looks at 10 fan-submitted questions.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also highlights Washington's entire coaching staff returns.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes that Jennifer King's reaction to her promotion is exactly why she got it. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker also hands out her final Washington Football Team grades for 2020. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes on how years of preparation and experience has led Martin Mayhew back to Washington. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes on Jennifer King joining Washington's staff as a full-time assistant coach. (Subscription)

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Ron Rivera Named NFC Coach of the Year By NFL 101 Awards

-- Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Wins Super Bowl XXVI

-- Martin Mayhew, Marty Hurney Have A Shared Philosophy For Building Washington's Roster

-- 'It's Special': Martin Mayhew, Marty Hurney Excited To Be Back In Washington

-- Jennifer King Makes History As NFL's First African American Female Assistant Position Coach

-- FanDuel Group Brings America's #1 Sportsbook To Virginia With Multi-Year Partnership With Washington Football Team

-- Gear Up For The 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl

-- With Mayhew And Hurney, Washington Has 48 Years Of Experience At Its Disposal

-- Top 10 Quotes: Washington Adds Martin Mayhew, Marty Hurney To Front Office

-- 5 Things To Know About Washington Executive Vice President Of Football/Player Personnel Marty Hurney

-- 5 Things To Know About Washington General Manager Martin Mayhew

-- Alex Smith Named PFWA Comeback Player Of The Year

SOCIAL MEDIA SPOTLIGHT

