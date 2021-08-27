 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington: Some Final Camp Observations

Aug 27, 2021 at 09:36 AM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

WUW082721

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Maurice Jones-Drew being a mentor to Jaret Patterson.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier gives his camp observations from Washington's final training camp practice.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras looks at what an NFL version of Anaheim Angels Shohei Ohtani would look like

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey gives three players to watch during Washington's game with the Ravens.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Scott Turner wanting to take his time with Curtis Samuel.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes about how Chase Young and Montez Sweat are looking for new ways to reach the quarterback. (subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig examines Washington's critical roster decisions. (subscription)

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- WFT Daily: Emphasizing Process Over Results

-- Practice Notes: A Team Full Of Teachers

-- #PickSix: Jaret Patterson And Pass Protection

-- WFT Daily: Dan Marino Believes In 'Fitzmagic'

-- Practice Notes: Some Insight On The Defense

-- Washington Selects 8 Winners For 'Flavors Of The DMV Showcase'

-- WFT Daily: Logan Thomas Has High Praise For John Bates

-- Practice Notes: A Disruptive Interior

-- WFT Daily: Antonio Gandy-Golden Hitting His Stride At The Right Time

-- Practice Notes: It's Dress Rehearsal Week

-- 5 Takeaways From Washington's Home Victory Over The Bengals

-- Benjamin St-Juste Keeps Calm And Thrives Under Pressure

-- #PickSix: A Rundown On The Running Backs

-- 3 Keys To Washington's Preseason Matchup Against The Bengals

-- #PickSix: Submit Your Questions To The Washingtonfootball.com staff

PHOTOS: Practice August 25

The Washington Football Team prepares for it final preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

20210825EF Practice 001
1 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 002
2 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 003
3 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 004
4 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 005
5 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 006
6 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 008
7 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 009
8 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 010
9 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 011
10 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 012
11 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 013
12 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 014
13 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 015
14 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 016
15 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 017
16 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 018
17 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 019
18 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 020
19 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 021
20 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 022
21 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 023
22 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 024
23 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 025
24 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 026
25 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 027
26 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 028
27 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 029
28 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 030
29 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 031
30 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 032
31 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 033
32 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 034
33 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 035
34 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 036
35 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 037
36 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 038
37 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 039
38 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 040
39 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 041
40 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 042
41 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 043
42 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 044
43 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 045
44 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 046
45 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 047
46 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 048
47 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 049
48 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 050
49 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 051
50 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 052
51 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 053
52 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 054
53 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 055
54 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 057
55 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 058
56 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 059
57 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 060
58 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 062
59 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 063
60 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 064
61 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 065
62 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 066
63 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 068
64 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 071
65 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 072
66 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 073
67 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 074
68 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 075
69 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 076
70 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
20210825EF Practice 077
71 / 71
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | All the tools to reshape the roster

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.
news

Wake Up Washington | Recapping the action in Indy

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, March 4, 2024.
news

Wake Up Washington | Get to know your assistant coaches

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024.
news

Wake Up Washington | A closer look at Washington's assistant coaches

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024.
news

Wake Up Washington | Mock draft season is here

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.
news

Wake Up Washington | Building an aligned vision

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.
news

Wake Up Washington | DQ comes to DC

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024.
news

Wake Up Washington | Reflections from Mobile

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.
news

Wake Up Washington | Prospect breakdowns and more

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024.
news

Wake Up Washington | The path to the draft starts in Mobile

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024.
news

Wake Up Washington | Position-by-position breakdowns

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024.
news

Wake Up Washington | The search continues for a new head coach

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024.
Advertising