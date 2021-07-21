News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington: Taking A Look At The Running Backs

Jul 21, 2021 at 09:57 AM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

WUW072121
Washington's running backs pose for the camera at the end of minicamp. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks at some comparisons for Antonio Gibson.

-- USA Today's Barry Werner gives NFL fans some key dates to keep in mind as the regular season approaches.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning gives his bold prediction for Washington in 2021.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning also previews Washington's running back position ahead of training camp.

-- Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Brener previews training camp for the Washington Football Team.

-- CBS Sports' Patrik Walker gives three questions he thinks each NFC East team should answer during training camp.

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Making The Leap: What's Next For Kam Curl?

-- Meet The FANs: Talking Culture With Andrew York

-- Position Breakdown: A Mix Of Youth And Experience At Offensive Line

-- Position Breakdown: Raising The Bar At Cornerback

-- Position Breakdown: All The Versatility At Safety

-- From The Desk Of Michael Silver: The Power Of Ron Rivera

-- Washington Football Team Partners with NFL Network’s Michael Silver

-- Making The Leap: How Terry McLaurin Benefits From His Supporting Cast

-- Meet The FANs: Brad Angell Wants To Bring Pride, Tradition To Washington's Apparel

-- Position Breakdown: More Growth From The Linebackers

-- President's Brief: Moving Forward

-- Position Breakdown: No Shortage Of Competition At Wide Receiver

-- Making The Leap: Inside Chase Young's Plans For Progress In Year 2

-- Position Breakdown: Higher Expectations For The Defensive Line

-- Making The Leap: Antonio Gibson Has Eyes On 1,000 Yards

-- Position Breakdown: Washington's Running Backs Taking The Next Step

-- Patience Paid Off For Jamin Davis

-- #PickSix: Submit Your Questions To The Washingtonfootball.com staff

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | 'The work starts now'

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.
news

Wake Up Washington | A new era is coming

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.
news

Wake Up Washington | Tools to build

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.
news

Wake Up Washington | A new beginning

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024.
news

Wake Up Washington | Final prep for the final game

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.
news

Wake Up Washington | Quarterback decisions, draft talk and more

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.
news

Wake Up Washington | New quarterback, new opportunities

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | A new direction for Week 17

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | A look at Sam Howell's development

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Some final thoughts on Week 15

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Stopping a Hall of Famer, key matchups and more

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders begin prepping for a trip to La La Land

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.
Advertising