Wale Rocks Burgundy And Gold All Over His Instagram

Is he D.C. chillin? Or maybe P.G. chillin'?

I'm not really sure, but we do know that wherever Wale goes the Washington, D.C. bred rapper stays repping the Redskins.

You've probably seen the gold Redskins chain he's rocked on numerous occasions (including the NBA All-Star Game Fashion Show earlier this year), but on Wednesday, he was rocking a mostly gold team hat.

