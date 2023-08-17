Washington Commanders, Anheuser-Busch kick off new partnership as team's exclusive beer partner

LANDOVER, MD and NEW YORK, NY – August 17, 2023 – As the 2023 NFL season kicks off, the Washington Commanders and Anheuser-Busch are proud to announce their new multi-year partnership. As part of the deal, Anheuser-Busch will become the Official Beer Sponsor of the Washington Commanders, making it easy for fans ages 21 and over to enjoy the game experience all season long with gameday activations, custom social and digital content, exclusive fan content, and much more. Additionally, the Washington Commanders, Anheuser-Busch, and Bud Light are honoring the veteran and first-responder community with exclusive experiences and fan recognition.

"We are thrilled to partner with Anheuser-Busch again to create a new and improved experience for Commanders fans," said Jason Wright, President of the Washington Commanders. "Bringing Anheuser-Busch back to FedExField as a partner not only reflects their confidence in our organization, but also their commitment to our fans, who are the most loyal in NFL. More importantly, we are pleased to have a partner who shares our commitment to giving back and to supporting our military, as we continue to expand engagement programs locally for first responders and families of fallen soldiers."

"We are excited to have the Commanders back on our NFL roster. This partnership continues to further our commitment to football and its local fanbases across the country. As the Official Beer Sponsor of the NFL, we want to show up in moments that matter for football fans all year long," said Matt Davis, VP of Partnerships at Anheuser-Busch. "Our history with the Washington franchise runs deep, and these fans are some of the most loyal and passionate fans in the nation. We're excited to bring more easy enjoyment to fans throughout the year."

The partnership will have a full 360 approach, giving fans 21 and over more chances than ever to celebrate their team and win one-of-a-kind experiences:

Fan Experiences

Bud Light will sponsor several events and giveaways to make 21 and over fan enjoyment easy this season, starting with thenewly created annualCommanders Season Kickoff Party.This year's event will take place on Friday, September 8at 5 p.m. at Franklin Park in Northwest D.C. The Season Kickoff Party presented by Bud Light will feature complimentary fan giveaways, live entertainment, performances from Commanders Marching Band, Command Force, Major Tuddy, meet and greets with Washington Legends, and special appearances from current Commanders players. This event is open to the public and fans can register to attend at Commanders.com/Kickoff Party. Additionally, the Bud Light Easy to Summer Concert Series will bring some of the biggest artists around the world to FedExField and the Fly Away Sweepstakes, giving fans a chance to win tickets and accommodations to an away game.

Gameday Integration

The Bud Light Backyard within Legends Plaza is the place to be on gamedays. Before kickoff, the Bud Light Backyard will have live music, yard games and local food trucks to get fans ages 21 and over amped to cheer on the Commanders. Following a win, the Bud Light Backyard will serve as the spot for fans post-game celebrations, making it easy to continue the party after the final whistle. Additionally, theBud Light End Zone will serve as a gathering place for 21 and over fans to grab a beer and cheer on the team from the main concourse. Bud Light will also debut new signage including custom videoboards, concourse displays, LED Ribbons and wall banners throughout FedExField.

Support for the Military and First-Responder Communities

The Washington Commanders, Anheuser-Busch, and Bud Light are honoring first responders and hometown heroes with exclusive experiences and fan recognition throughout the entire season. Beginning on Friday, August 18, the Commanders' offensive players will proudly display a Folds of Honor patch on their practice jerseys all season long as a tribute to the Folds of Honor nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military members who have fallen or been disabled while serving in the United States Armed Forces, as well as the families of first responders. Anheuser-Busch is proud to support Folds of Honor as the organization's longest- standing partner. Over the last 13 years, Anheuser-Busch, its brands, and wholesaler partners have donated $21.7 million which has contributed to Folds of Honor's delivery of 44,000 scholarships since the non-profit's founding. In addition, Bud Light will serve as the presenting sponsor of Hometown Heroes, an important initiative to recognize and honor a local first responder during each regular season home game.

"We are so grateful to Anheuser-Busch and the Commanders for helping us provide life-changing academic scholarships to those who need and deserve our help," said Lt Col Dan Rooney, Founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. "Our long-time partner Anheuser-Busch, along with the Commanders, understand the importance of education and are doing something about it. They are truly making a significant, positive impact on these families."

Digital Content