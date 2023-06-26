News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Commanders announce co-ed, season-long junior Force Dance program and summer camp for Commanders fans 5-17 years old

Jun 26, 2023 at 04:16 PM
LANDOVER, Md., June 26, 2023 – Today the Washington Commanders announced their season long Junior Force Dance program, led by the Command Force entertainment team. The Junior Force dance program provides a fun and enriching experience for young Commanders fans ranging from 5-17 years old, focused on building self-esteem, teamwork, and commitment. The seasonal hip-hop based program is designed for children of all ability levels, including those with years of dance experience and those who are just beginning their dance journey.

"We are so excited to expand our entertainment team focused on teaching and building confidence in the next generation of dancers in the region," said Joey Colby-Begovich, Washington Commanders Vice President of Guest Experience. "Since its inception, whether it be community events or away game watch parties, the Command Force has worked to bring a unique kind of fun and energy to the DMV that extends far beyond the stadium sidelines. The establishment of Junior Force will be yet another way for the team to give back and make a positive impact in our community."

Junior Force members will learn performance fundamentals during monthly clinics led by members of the Command Force and have the special opportunity to perform at the team's preseason game versus the Cincinnati Bengals on August 26 and the team's Week 18 matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys, date TBC. Registration is open and will close on August 1. Clinics will take place on Sunday afternoon at FedExField or OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park. Tuition is $375 and covers seven months of instruction, two tickets to attend each gameday performance, as well as the opportunity to purchase additional tickets at a discounted rate. The Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation is pleased to offer a number of financial need-based scholarships to participate in the program. Please contact JuniorForce@commanders.com if interested in applying for a scholarship. Commanders Season Ticket Holders can receive a discount for children they enroll in camp by reaching out to JuniorForce@commanders.com.

All Junior Force members must be between the ages of 5 and 17 by August 1, 2023. For the full list of qualifications and clinic dates and performances, please visit Commanders.com/JuniorForce for the most up-to-date information.

For dancers looking for a more condensed time commitment and experience, the Command Force is excited to offer their second annual Junior Force dance summer camp on the weekend of July 15 and 16 at FedExField. Dancers will have the opportunity to learn a variety of routines, including freestyle, across the floor, NFL sideline routines, and hip-hop dances tailored to their age and skill level. Summer Dance Camp spans two days and is divided into three age groups (Ages 5-8, 9-12, 13-17), ensuring personalized attention from our talented instructors.

Registration is open and will close on July 12. Tuition for one day of camp is $75 and both days is $150. Dancers can choose to join a single Saturday session or both days. Those who attend both days will learn the choreography and perform at Commanders Training Camp alongside the Command Force on July 29 as part of the NFL's "Back Together Saturday" event. To learn more about training camp visit Commanders.com/trainingcamp.

For all additional questions regarding the Junior Force season long program and summer camp, please visit the FAQS at Commanders.com/JuniorForce or contact JuniorForce@commanders.com.

