Washington Commanders announce game themes for 2023 season

LANDOVER, Md., August 28, 2023 – Today the Washington Commanders announced 2023 season game themes and activations. The Commanders game themes lineup will be headlined by five marquee games: *Alumni Homecoming, Crucial Catch, Salute to Service, Fan Appreciation, and Inspire Change, and will activate additional league-wide initiatives throughout the season including Hispanic Heritage Month; NFL Fan of the Year; My Cause, My Cleats; Walter Payton Man of the Year; and NFL Coach of the Week.

Starting with the regular season home opener, the Commanders will kick off each home game with a new interactive pregame ritual, beginning 20 minutes before kickoff. Melding together live performances from the Commanders entertainment teams with epic hype videos, the ritual will incorporate long-standing Washington traditions, points of regional pride and elements of the team's exciting new era, including the Commanders Oath.

Below is an overview of each game theme and key activations. Stay tuned for additional gameday details that will be announced in a press release the week of each home game.

9.10: Week One vs Arizona Cardinals, presented by Bank of America

1:00 PM Kickoff, FOX

Theme: Welcome Home (Kickoff)

Ingress Giveaway: Commanders and Bank of America co-branded Rollabanna

Egress Giveaway: 2023 Season Home Opener Commemorative Pennant

Key activations include:

DJ Kool pregame concert in SeatGeek Legends Plaza

Sirius Company Go Go Band in SeatGeek Legends Plaza

Flyover KC-135 and 3x F-16s

9/11 Remembrance

Halftime: Fastrax parachute jump

K9s for Warriors Team Dog Goldie introduction

9.24: Week Three vs Buffalo Bills

1:00 PM Kickoff, CBS

Theme: Alumni Homecoming

Giveaway: Washington Legends Poster

Key activations include:

Alumni BBQ Tailgate in SeatGeek Legends Plaza

Halftime: Alumni Homecoming on-field recognition

10.5: Week Five vs Chicago Bears, presented by Telemundo

Thursday Night Football, Amazon Prime Video, 8:15 PM Kickoff

Theme: Crucial Catch

Giveaway: Commanders Crucial Catch scarf

Key activations include:

Backyard Band Go Go Band pregame performance at SeatGeek Legends Plaza

Halftime: All-Star Survivors

Hispanic Heritage Night

10.29: Week Eight vs Philadelphia Eagles

1:00 PM Kickoff, Broadcast To Be Announced

Key activations include:

NFL Fan of the Year celebration

11.19: Week Eleven vs New York Giants

1:00 PM Kickoff, Broadcast To Be Announced

Theme: Salute to Service

Giveaway: Commanders Salute to Service flag

Key activations include:

Halftime: Washington Commanders Marching Band Salute to the Seven Branches of the Military

Players will wear the black alternate uniforms as a tribute to our nation's military. The jersey's key features include a custom military-inspired diamond camo and the Commanders wordmark positioned in an authentic military nametape placement

Canned food drive as part of Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation Harvest Feast

12.3: Week Thirteen vs Miami Dolphins, presented by Pepsi Zero Sugar

1:00 PM Kickoff, Broadcast To Be Announced

Theme: Fan Appreciation

Giveaway: Commanders Commemorative pin set

Key activations include:

DC Vybe Go Go Band pregame performance at SeatGeek Legends Plaza

Halftime: Fan field goal kicks

My Cause, My Cleats Campaign

Toys for Tots Toy collection

Pride Night OUT

HBCU Night Out

12.31: Week Seventeen vs San Francisco 49ers

1:00 PM Kickoff, Broadcast To Be Announced

Theme: Inspire Change

Key activations include:

Halftime: Fireworks

Inspire Change Shop Black Market

Walter Payton Man of the Year

Coat drive

1.6 or 1.7: Week Eighteen vs Dallas Cowboys

1:00 PM Kickoff, Broadcast To Be Announced

Key activations include:

Halftime: Command Force and Junior Command Force performance

NFL Coach of the Week recognition

The Commanders will take on the NFC West and the AFC East this season as well as their NFC East division rivals. The team also will host a Thursday Night Football primetime game in Week Five vs Chicago. Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans who are interested in purchasing tickets and want to stay up to date on all ticketing updates should visit Commanders.com/tickets.