Washington Commanders to host 60th annual Welcome Home Luncheon, presented by GCO Consulting Group

LANDOVER, Md., August 24, 2022 – The Washington Commanders and Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation will host the 60th annual Welcome Home Luncheon presented by GCO Consulting Group at MGM National Harbor's Grand Ballroom on Thursday, September 1st from 11-2pm. The annual event marks the kickoff of the 2022 regular season, pays tribute to the milestones achieved on and off the field, and raises money to support youth programs across the region. All proceeds from the luncheon will benefit the Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation programming that supports underserved community groups across the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia.

As the team celebrates its 90th Anniversary season and inaugural season as the Commanders, the luncheon programming will honor the team's legacy. Tributes include the reveal of the "90 Greatest" list, team awards for both on and off the field performances in the past season, and additional Washington Legends tributes.

Additionally, the team will host a silent auction presented by Paisanos, featuring one-of-a-kind Washington Commanders experiences and memorabilia. Special experiences and memorabilia include Super Bowl LVII tickets, a coin toss kid experience, lunch with Head Coach Ron Rivera, and other specialty signed items. Twenty hand-designed helmets will be on display at the event and incorporated in the silent auction in collaboration with The Museum DC. All helmets were designed by local DMV artists, activists and community members in affiliation with the Museum. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation.

Current Commanders players will be honored for both their on and off-field performances throughout the 2021 season. Off-field awards include the Commanders Military Appreciation Award, which honors one player or community member for their support of our U.S. military members and their families; and the Brig Owens Community Man of the Year Award, which honors one player for their involvement in the community. Additionally, three Commanders players will be honored for their on-field efforts with the following 2021 season awards: The Mark Moseley Special Teams Player of the Year Award, the Sam Huff Defensive Player of the Year Award, andthe Bobby Mitchell Offensive Player of the Year Award. Washington Legends and Legends family members will present the awards to current Commanders players. The team will also announce the inaugural Legacy Award, which honors a Washington Legend that is an exemplar in the community.