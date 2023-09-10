Washington Commanders vs. Cardinals Inactives | Week 1

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive for the Week 1 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.
- No. 56 DE William Bradley-King
- No 73 T Trent Scott
- No. 75 G Chris Paul
- No. 80 TE Curtis Hodges
- No. 86 WR Mitchell Tinsley
- No. 99 DE Chase Young
The Arizona Cardinals have named these players as inactive:
- No. 24 CB Starling Thomas V
- No. 44 LB Owen Pappoe
- No. 55 DL Dante Stills
- No. 61 OL Carter O'Donnell
- No. 68 OL Kelvin Beachum
- No. 73 OL Ilm Manning
- No. 84 TE Elijah Higgins