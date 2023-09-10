News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Commanders vs. Cardinals Inactives | Week 1

Sep 10, 2023 at 11:29 AM
roster placeholder
Washington Commanders Public Relations

Washington Commanders Public Relations

Inactives - 1920x1080

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive for the Week 1 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Washington Commanders have named these players as inactive:

  • No. 56 DE William Bradley-King
  • No 73 T Trent Scott
  • No. 75 G Chris Paul
  • No. 80 TE Curtis Hodges
  • No. 86 WR Mitchell Tinsley
  • No. 99 DE Chase Young

The Arizona Cardinals have named these players as inactive:

  • No. 24 CB Starling Thomas V
  • No. 44 LB Owen Pappoe
  • No. 55 DL Dante Stills
  • No. 61 OL Carter O'Donnell
  • No. 68 OL Kelvin Beachum 
  • No. 73 OL Ilm Manning
  • No. 84 TE Elijah Higgins

Related Content

news

Instant Analysis | Defense lifts Commanders to 20-16 win over Cardinals

The Commanders' defense forced three sacks and two fumbles to give Washington a Week 1 win. Here's your instant analysis, presented by Ticketmaster.
news

Commanders vs. Cardinals | How to watch, listen and live stream

The Washington Commanders host the Arizona Cardinals with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch, listen and live stream the game.
news

Welcome Home season all about 'going the extra mile' for fans

Ahead of the season opener, Commanders.com sits down with Limited Partner Mark Ein.
news

Commanders elevate WR Jamison Crowder from practice squad

The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster move on Saturday.
news

NBA legend Magic Johnson sprinkles 'priceless' wisdom in Commanders locker room

Johnson stopped by the team meeting before practice, giving him more time with the team as the franchise approaches its first official gameday under new ownership. He shared aspects of his career and how both have culminated him into the person he is today.
news

Three keys to the Commanders securing a win over the Cardinals

The Washington Commanders are kicking off the 2023 season with a sold-out home matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Here are three keys to the team getting a win, presented by KIA. 
news

Terry McLaurin ACTIVE for Sunday, Chase Young listed as QUESTIONABLE

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin will be active for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals after another full day of practice on Friday. 
news

Commanders place WR Dax Milne on IR, sign William Bradley-King

The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster move on Friday.
news

Wake Up Washington | Magic is in the air

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
news

Practice notes | Commanders defense preparing to see either Dobbs or Tune for Week 1

The decision by first-time head coach Jonathan Gannon adds another wrinkle to a matchup that already has a fair number of unknown factors for the Commanders. The Burgundy & Gold defense is taking precautions, however, and intends to be prepared for whoever lines up under center. 
news

Khaleke Hudson playing with more confidence heading into Year 4

At this time last year, Hudson was on the team's practice squad, but the work he's put in has him primed for a improved 2023 campaign.
Advertising