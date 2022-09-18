Washington Commanders vs. Lions inactives, Week 2

Detroit, Michigan -- The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 2 matchup against the Detroit Lions.
The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 14 QB Sam Howell
- No. 31 S Kam Curl
- No. 40 CB Tariq Castro-Fields
- No. 75 G Chris Paul
- No. 71 G Wes Schweitzer
- No. 79 DT Benning Potao'e
- No. 85 TE Cole Turner
The Detroit Lions have declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 2 DL Austin Bryant
- No. 73 G Jonah Jackson
- No. 26 S Ifeatu Melifonwu
- No. 82 TE James Mitchell
- No. 24 CB Amani Oruwariye
- No. 77 C Frank Ragnow
- No. 52 DL Demetrius Taylor