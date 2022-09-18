News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Commanders vs. Lions inactives, Week 2

Sep 18, 2022 at 11:29 AM
Detroit, Michigan -- The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 2 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive:

  • No. 14 QB Sam Howell
  • No. 31 S Kam Curl
  • No. 40 CB Tariq Castro-Fields
  • No. 75 G Chris Paul
  • No. 71 G Wes Schweitzer
  • No. 79 DT Benning Potao'e
  • No. 85 TE Cole Turner

The Detroit Lions have declared the following players as inactive:

  • No. 2 DL Austin Bryant
  • No. 73 G Jonah Jackson
  • No. 26 S Ifeatu Melifonwu
  • No. 82 TE James Mitchell
  • No. 24 CB Amani Oruwariye
  • No. 77 C Frank Ragnow
  • No. 52 DL Demetrius Taylor

