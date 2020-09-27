News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

3 Quick Hits From Washington's First Half Against The Browns

Sep 27, 2020 at 02:26 PM
by Kyle StackpoleLogan Campbell & Zach Selby
The Washington Football team trails, 17-7, against the Cleveland Browns at halftime. Here are three quick takeaways from the first two quarters:

1. Washington scored first for the first time this season.

Washington scored a combined seven points in the first half of its opening two games. On Sunday, the offense matched that total within 13 minutes.

On Washington's second drive of the game, quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. orchestrated an eight-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a laser to wide receiver Dontrelle Inman for a 17-yard score.

Unfortunately, Washington's offense could not sustain its early success. Haskins, who has completed 11 of his 20 passes for 130 yards, has thrown two interceptions that led to 14 points for the Browns.

2. The defense contained Cleveland's rushing attack.

Cleveland has no shortage of weapons on offense, but it has seen the most success from its rushing attack. It features two top 10 running backs in Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt who have spearheaded a unit that averages 176.5 rushing yards per game through two weeks.

That was before it faced Washington's defense, which held Cleveland to 59 yards in the first half. At the end of the first quarter, the Browns had just seven yards on five attempts, and their longest run resulted in a two-yard gain.

Washington, which collectively recorded 44 tackles, could not completely contain Cleveland's rushing attack, as Chubb rumbled into the end zone for a 16-yard touchdown, but it's a good sign that the defense has been able to perform well against the strongest facet of the Browns' offense.

3. Washington lost defensive linemen Matt Ioannidis and Chase Young with injuries.

Washington's defensive line depth will be tested after both Chase Young and Matt Ioannidis were ruled out for the game with injuries.

First, Ioannidis went out with an arm injury. And a few plays later, Young was limping to the locker room with what the team later announced was a groin injury. The duo has combined for four sacks over the first two games.

With Ioannidis sidelined, expect a lot more reps for Tim Settle. Ryan Kerrigan and Ryan Anderson will also be used more after playing reserve roles during the first two contests.

