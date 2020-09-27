3 Quick Hits From Washington's First Half Against The Browns

2. The defense contained Cleveland's rushing attack.

Cleveland has no shortage of weapons on offense, but it has seen the most success from its rushing attack. It features two top 10 running backs in Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt who have spearheaded a unit that averages 176.5 rushing yards per game through two weeks.

That was before it faced Washington's defense, which held Cleveland to 59 yards in the first half. At the end of the first quarter, the Browns had just seven yards on five attempts, and their longest run resulted in a two-yard gain.