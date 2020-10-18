3 Quick Hits From Washington's First Half Against The Giants

The Washington Football Team trails the New York Giants, 13-10, at the break. Here are three takeaways from the first two quarters:

1. Big Plays Continue To Be A Problem For The Defense

Allowing big plays was a problem for Washington's defense last week against the Los Angeles Rams, and that trend has continued against the Giants.

After James Bradberry intercepted Kyle Allen's pass three plays into Washington's second drive, Daniel Jones and the Giants' offense needed just three plays to march 27 yards downfield and deliver a strike to the end zone on a 23-yard throw to Darius Slayton.

Then, on the first play of New York's next drive, Jones kept a handoff and slipped past Washington for a 49-yard sprint. Washington managed to keep the Giants out of the end zone, but still allowed a field goal to make the score 13-3.