News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

3 Quick Hits From Washington's First Half Against The Giants

Oct 18, 2020 at 02:29 PM
1625320224316
by Kyle StackpoleLogan Campbell & Zach Selby
Washington Football Team's Logan Thomas (82) catches a pass for a touchdown in front of New York Giants' Julian Love (20) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Washington Football Team's Logan Thomas (82) catches a pass for a touchdown in front of New York Giants' Julian Love (20) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The Washington Football Team trails the New York Giants, 13-10, at the break. Here are three takeaways from the first two quarters:

1. Big Plays Continue To Be A Problem For The Defense

Allowing big plays was a problem for Washington's defense last week against the Los Angeles Rams, and that trend has continued against the Giants.

After James Bradberry intercepted Kyle Allen's pass three plays into Washington's second drive, Daniel Jones and the Giants' offense needed just three plays to march 27 yards downfield and deliver a strike to the end zone on a 23-yard throw to Darius Slayton.

Then, on the first play of New York's next drive, Jones kept a handoff and slipped past Washington for a 49-yard sprint. Washington managed to keep the Giants out of the end zone, but still allowed a field goal to make the score 13-3.

There were times when Washington played well, but if it hopes to climb out of this second-half deficit, it will need its defense to play with more consistency.

2. Kyle Allen Has Spread The Ball Around

Allen finished the first half 16-for-21 passing for 151 yards and a touchdown, and he spread the ball around in the process. Five players have made at least two catches, including tight end Logan Thomas, whose last-second touchdown brought Washington within 13-10.

Allen has also found success targeting wide receiver Terry McLaurin. On the team's third offensive drive, McLaurin made three catches for 39 yards, setting Dustin Hopkins up for a manageable field goal that put Washington on the scoreboard. For the half, he caught four passes for 46 yards on a game-high seven targets.

Related Links

3. Logan Thomas Delivers A Much-Needed Burst Of Momentum

Washington lined up for a punt and pinned the Giants at their own one-yard line, but New York's pass rush ran into Tress Way, which gave Washington an extra five yards. Rather than allowing Way to re-kick the punt on a 4th-and-4, head coach Ron Rivera elected to keep the offense on the field. That gamble paid off, as Dontrelle Inman got open for a 15-yard gain.

Washington then got to work moving down the field thanks to contributions from J.D. McKissic and McLaurin. Then, on a first-and-goal from the Giants' five-yard line, Washington finally found the end zone for the first time with a touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone to Thomas.

New York will receive the ball at the start of the second half, but the last-minute score gave Washington momentum it needed to keep its comeback alive.

Related Content

news

Washington Commanders vs. Cowboys inactives, Week 18

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Browns inactives, Week 17

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 17 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

news

Washington Commanders vs. 49ers inactives, Week 16

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 16 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Giants inactives, Week 15

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 15 matchup against the New York Giants.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Giants inactives, Week 13

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 13 matchup against the New York Giants.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Falcons inactives, Week 12

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 12 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Texans inactives, Week 11

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 11 matchup against the Houston Texans.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Eagles inactives, Week 10

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 10 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Vikings inactives, Week 9

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 9 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Colts inactives, Week 8

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 8 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

news

How to watch, listen, stream Commanders-Colts

It's gameday! Check out how to watch, listen and stream Washington's Week 8 matchup.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Packers inactives, Week 7

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 7 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Advertising