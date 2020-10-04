News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Game Balls: 3 Standout Players in Washington's Loss To The Ravens

Oct 04, 2020 at 05:52 PM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

game-ball-week-4-ravens
Running back Antonio Gibson bounces a carry outside in the first half of the Washington Football Team's game against the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 4, 2020. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)

Despite the 31-17 defeat, Antonio Gibson, Kendall Fuller and Terry McLaurin were all crucial players for the Washington Football Team on Sunday. Here's how they performed against the Ravens:

Game Ball No. 1: Running back Antonio Gibson

Gibson was one of the offensive standouts Sunday. The rookie running back finished the game as the leading rusher for the fourth week in a row. By the end of the game, Gibson had 13 carries for 46 yards and a touchdown.

Surprisingly, Gibson was also one of the leading receivers, making four catches for 82 yards.

Gibson's longest reception of the day came in the middle of the second quarter. On 3rd-and-11, Gibson, who was split out wide, caught a screen pass from Dwayne Haskins Jr., immediately turned up field and exploded down the left side for a 40-yard pickup. Three plays later, Gibson capped the drive with a two-yard touchdown run.

Game Ball No. 2: Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin:

Week after week, McLaurin has proven himself to be the No. 1 option on Washington's offense. This week, it was no different. McLaurin finished the day at the top of the receiving list with a career-high 10 receptions for 118 yards.

The Haskins-to-McLaurin connection was apparent throughout the game and especially in the fourth quarter. On 1st-and-10 from the Baltimore 42-yard-line, Haskins launched a deep ball that McLaurin caught at the three-yard line. The 39-yard gain marked McLaurin's longest reception of the day.

McLaurin, who is the team's leading receiver, now has 387 yards and a touchdown through four games.

Related Links

Game Ball No. 3: Cornerback Kendall Fuller

In his second game back from injury, Fuller proved himself as the team's top cornerback by hauling in a pair of interceptions, the first one off Lamar Jackson and the second against Robert Griffin III.

With 36 seconds left in the second quarter, it seemed that Baltimore would enter halftime with all of the momentum. But then Fuller stepped up and intercepted Jackson's pass intended for Miles Boykin, and a few plays later, Dustin Hopkins converted a 43-yard field goal to make the score 21-10.

Fuller's second interception came with less than four minutes to play in the fourth quarter and set Washington up at the Ravens' 42-yard line. Four plays later, Haskins had a one-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to 31-17.

Related Content

news

Washington Commanders vs. Cowboys inactives, Week 18

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Browns inactives, Week 17

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 17 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

news

Washington Commanders vs. 49ers inactives, Week 16

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 16 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Giants inactives, Week 15

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 15 matchup against the New York Giants.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Giants inactives, Week 13

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 13 matchup against the New York Giants.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Falcons inactives, Week 12

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 12 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Texans inactives, Week 11

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 11 matchup against the Houston Texans.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Eagles inactives, Week 10

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 10 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Vikings inactives, Week 9

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 9 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Colts inactives, Week 8

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 8 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

news

How to watch, listen, stream Commanders-Colts

It's gameday! Check out how to watch, listen and stream Washington's Week 8 matchup.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Packers inactives, Week 7

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 7 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Advertising