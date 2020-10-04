Game Balls: 3 Standout Players in Washington's Loss To The Ravens

Despite the 31-17 defeat, Antonio Gibson, Kendall Fuller and Terry McLaurin were all crucial players for the Washington Football Team on Sunday. Here's how they performed against the Ravens:
Game Ball No. 1: Running back Antonio Gibson
Gibson was one of the offensive standouts Sunday. The rookie running back finished the game as the leading rusher for the fourth week in a row. By the end of the game, Gibson had 13 carries for 46 yards and a touchdown.
Surprisingly, Gibson was also one of the leading receivers, making four catches for 82 yards.
Gibson's longest reception of the day came in the middle of the second quarter. On 3rd-and-11, Gibson, who was split out wide, caught a screen pass from Dwayne Haskins Jr., immediately turned up field and exploded down the left side for a 40-yard pickup. Three plays later, Gibson capped the drive with a two-yard touchdown run.
Game Ball No. 2: Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin:
Week after week, McLaurin has proven himself to be the No. 1 option on Washington's offense. This week, it was no different. McLaurin finished the day at the top of the receiving list with a career-high 10 receptions for 118 yards.
The Haskins-to-McLaurin connection was apparent throughout the game and especially in the fourth quarter. On 1st-and-10 from the Baltimore 42-yard-line, Haskins launched a deep ball that McLaurin caught at the three-yard line. The 39-yard gain marked McLaurin's longest reception of the day.
McLaurin, who is the team's leading receiver, now has 387 yards and a touchdown through four games.
Game Ball No. 3: Cornerback Kendall Fuller
In his second game back from injury, Fuller proved himself as the team's top cornerback by hauling in a pair of interceptions, the first one off Lamar Jackson and the second against Robert Griffin III.
With 36 seconds left in the second quarter, it seemed that Baltimore would enter halftime with all of the momentum. But then Fuller stepped up and intercepted Jackson's pass intended for Miles Boykin, and a few plays later, Dustin Hopkins converted a 43-yard field goal to make the score 21-10.
Fuller's second interception came with less than four minutes to play in the fourth quarter and set Washington up at the Ravens' 42-yard line. Four plays later, Haskins had a one-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to 31-17.