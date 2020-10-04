Game Balls: 3 Standout Players in Washington's Loss To The Ravens

Despite the 31-17 defeat, Antonio Gibson, Kendall Fuller and Terry McLaurin were all crucial players for the Washington Football Team on Sunday. Here's how they performed against the Ravens:

Game Ball No. 1: Running back Antonio Gibson

Gibson was one of the offensive standouts Sunday. The rookie running back finished the game as the leading rusher for the fourth week in a row. By the end of the game, Gibson had 13 carries for 46 yards and a touchdown.

Surprisingly, Gibson was also one of the leading receivers, making four catches for 82 yards.