Why Fitz? A Deep Dive Into Ron Rivera's Offseason Strategy

That said, Fitzpatrick isn't embracing the Game Manager premise that so many outsiders -- and, at times, even insiders like Rivera -- have applied to the Washington situation.

"That's what everybody says and wants to talk about," Fitzpatrick said, "but… I think we have to be careful with that mentality. It can't be, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa -- we've got a great defense. If we just don't turn it over and kick a field goal, we'll be good to go.' It's my job to make this offense as good as possible, and we're gonna be out there attacking and trying to put a lot of points on the board."

If everything goes according to Fitzpatrick's plan, he may add another complicating factor to the organization's quest for a long-term solution at the sport's most important position. For Rivera, having resisted the temptation to overextend in pursuit of a franchise passer heading into the 2021 campaign, a big year from his handpicked 38-year-old caretaker would be a good problem to have.

"We've got our fingers crossed that we're doing the right thing," Rivera said. "We do want to try to keep our own; we feel really good about our own. We'd like to get everything else in place and then take a step back and address that position and say, 'Now it's time, guys. Let's roll.'

"Next year, if all goes well, it'll be like, 'Man, we've got all the pieces now.' Then we can decide: Is it time to draft a young one, trade for one or, who knows, maybe Fitz has another year in him?"