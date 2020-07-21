2020 Washington Football Training Camp: 5 Players To Watch

Rivera and Turner have made it clear they are excited about what the new scheme can bring to Washington's offense, but all the optimism will rely heavily on how Haskins has prepared for his second season.

Haskins has responded to Rivera's challenge for him to step up, be a leader and make decisions that franchise-style quarterbacks make in the offseason. He stood out during the virtual classroom sessions, and he has been working out with his receivers all summer. On top of that, he will report to camp with a slimmer figure, as he has dropped 11 pounds and 7% body fat.

"Dwayne's doing a great job. You can tell he's putting the work in away from the meeting time, and he's working at it and doing as much as he can," Turner said. "The physical side of it, you know, I know he's doing a lot of it on his own."

Washington traded for quarterback Kyle Allen in the offseason, but the expectation is for Haskins to begin camp as the starting quarterback. Haskins said in June he wants to be "the face of the franchise," and every decision he has made has reflected that drive.

"I'm going to deliver, it's never a question about that. … Biggest thing for me is to be prepared mentally, physically, emotionally, spiritually, and what I'm doing. I'm looking forward to being a great leader for this football team this year."

Haskins has made the most of this offseason, but now his work will need to pay off during camp. That is the next stage of his development, and it sounds like he has earned Rivera's confidence.