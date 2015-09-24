Washington Redskins Gameday Clips: 9/24

A roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins before their Week 3 matchup with the New York Giants.
.
-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler has five final thoughts before today's game including how despite the fact the Giants are 0-2, they have potential.
-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Tarik El-Bashir wonders if the Redskins can carry their current momentum into Met Life Stadium and turn it into a victory.
-- Tandler also writes that the Giants enter tonight's game with several injuries to their starters including first-round pick Erick Flowers.
-- The Washington Times' Deron Snyder believes the optimism around the team is high.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes that the Giants -- who blew two fourth quarter leads in their first two games -- are a dangerous team.
-- Keim also caught up with cornerback Bashaud Breeland, who said that his biggest advantage over Odell Beckham Jr. -- should they be matched up together -- is at the line.
-- Keim also writes that while Matt Jones is having success running the ball, the rookie knows he needs to improve his special teams play.
-- NFL.com's Jeff Darlington has this piece on the culture change within the locker room.
-- The Washington Post's Jerry Brewster writes that the Redskins have a new team mantra: "break the man in front of you."
-- The Washington Post's Mike Jones has five storylines to follow tonight.
-- BleacherReport.com's Marcel Davis shares his own pregame thoughts.
-- NJ.com has a look at the Redskins' three tight end formation.
