Washington Redskins Gameday Clips: 9/24

Sep 24, 2015 at 02:59 AM
A roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins before their Week 3 matchup with the New York Giants.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler has five final thoughts before today's game including how despite the fact the Giants are 0-2, they have potential.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Tarik El-Bashir wonders if the Redskins can carry their current momentum into Met Life Stadium and turn it into a victory. 

-- Tandler also writes that the Giants enter tonight's game with several injuries to their starters including first-round pick Erick Flowers.

-- The Washington Times' Deron Snyder believes the optimism around the team is high

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that the Giants -- who blew two fourth quarter leads in their first two games -- are a dangerous team

-- Keim also caught up with cornerback Bashaud Breeland, who said that his biggest advantage over Odell Beckham Jr. -- should they be matched up together -- is at the line.

-- Keim also writes that while Matt Jones is having success running the ball, the rookie knows he needs to improve his special teams play

-- NFL.com's Jeff Darlington has this piece on the culture change within the locker room.

-- The Washington Post's Jerry Brewster writes that the Redskins have a new team mantra: "break the man in front of you."

-- The Washington Post's Mike Jones has five storylines to follow tonight.

-- BleacherReport.com's Marcel Davis shares his own pregame thoughts.

-- NJ.com has a look at the Redskins' three tight end formation.

--#WASvsNYG Injury Report: Riley Jr. Questionable

--Redskins-Giants: Ingredients For Victory

--Thompson Reflects On His NFL Touchdown At Met Life Stadium

--Redskins Prepare For Matchup With Former Teammate

