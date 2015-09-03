Washington Redskins Gameday Clips: 9/3

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Tarik El-Bashir writes that tonight is the final audition for several of the team's bubble players.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler lists the reasons why Robert Griffin III is still a good fit for the Redskins' roster.

-- Tandler also writes about how many players are currently locks to make the 53-man roster.

-- The Washington Times' Zac Boyer has this piece on how Jamison Crowder is relishing a potential role as a return specialist.

-- ESPN's John Keim will be paying attention to some position battles tonight including offensive line and cornerback.

-- Keim also reports that Griffin III got a standing ovation at the 54th Welcome Home Luncheon.

-- Keim has been impressed by rookie Preston Smith and Matt Jones through the first three preseason games.

-- BleacherReport breaks down the current state of the wide receiver corps.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen writes that Pierre Garcon thinks Kirk Cousins is a "natural-born leader."

-- Jaguars.com has 10 things they're going to be paying attention to against the Redskins.

-- Jacksonville.com thinks these five Jaguars are worth watching during tonight's game at FedExField.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com: